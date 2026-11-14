President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Saturday morning — to again ignore the aviation crisis which has thrown thousands of travelers across the nation into chaos.

In his first Truth Social post in about 16 hours, Trump blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for his controversial decision to lift the death penalty for all of his state’s death row inmates.

Trump truthed:

Gavin Newscum’s halting the Death Penalty for all 563 California Death Row inmates, some of the worst cold blooded murderers to have ever lived on the face of the Earth, is a disaster for Justice in America. Many of these names, people who have killed, over and over again, can’t believe their luck in having a Governor so incompetent and insensitive that he would not let the long and winding legal system prevail. The family members of those who were so viciously killed are, rightfully, devastated. Hopefully this decision will be overturned! President DONALD J. TRUMP

It was the normally social media obsessed president’s third post since the Federal Aviation Administration chose Friday afternoon to issue a nationwide ground stoppage on all flights after what Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy described as telecommunications issues.

Trump posted twice on Truth Social Friday night as flights were unable to take off and people and planes packed airport after airport.

In his first post, Trump pushed for legislation about the film industry, writing in part:

I am working with Senator Tim Scott and, believe it or not, Senator Adam Schiff, and, additionally, Senators John Cornyn, Raphael Warnock, Steve Daines, Bernie Moreno, Tim Sheehy, Alex Padilla, Mark Warner, Thom Tillis, Chris Coons, Katie Britt, and Dick Durbin, together with Representatives Jason Smith, Nathaniel Moran, Brian Jack, Linda Sanchez, and many others, both Republican and Democrat, on the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act. The support and popularity of doing this, and bringing Entertainment back to the United States of America, has been unbelievable! Hollywood, and so many other places, have been virtually ’emptied out’ by the Tax Incentives, and much more, given by other Countries. Everyone feels strongly about the Motion Picture and Television Industry — and so do I, and we all want to save it.

In another, lauded the U.S. Coast Guard’s work involving two ships which crashed in New Orleans.

“Thank you to the United States Coast Guard for doing such an incredible job of rescue, and other work, having to do with the crash of the two ships in Louisiana,” according to the post.

He did find the time to talk with Fox News’ Peter Doocy off camera, telling the correspondent the flights were grounded due to “old broken stuff.”

The post Trump Fails to Mention Flight Chaos in First Truth SocialPost in More Than 16 Hours first appeared on Mediaite.