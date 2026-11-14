Where’s the Millennium Falcon when you need it?

A host of Democrats who had traveled to Denver for a two-day conference organized by a group called Majority Democrats were left stranded — like everyone else — by the FAA’s Friday afternoon decision to halt all plane from taking off in the face of what the Trump administration has called telecommunications issues.

Some of those Dems landed in a hotel bar in Denver, according to The New York Times, including Pete Buttigieg, who served as Transportation Secretary under former President Joe Biden.

“You can just write down the comic book asterisk swearing characters,” Buttigieg told The Times of current Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s widely-slammed performance during a Friday evening news conference on the air chaos. “I have questions.”

The Times described the scene in the bar, which included Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) at a table near Buttigieg’s; Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) nearby; and staffers for Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) taking over another table in the joint.

While Pritzker wasn’t in Denver, his chief of staff, Anne Caprara, was, working “two phones as she juggled rumors, emergencies back home and calls from the boss,” she told The Times.

“Welcome to Denver’s hottest bar, the Mos Eisley Cantina of politics,” she quipped, invoking the famous bar in the original 1977 Star Wars. “With ‘Veep’ characters and a ‘Terminator 2’ vibe.”

Thousands of travelers packed airports across the country a day after the FAA halted flights. The stoppage was lifted after about 4 1/2 hours but the ripple effect was enormous, with thousands of delayed and canceled flights forcing people to sleep in airports.

Duffy had claimed the stoppage was caused by older tech malfunctioning, and demanded $50 billion from Congress to upgrade FAA systems and infrastructure — a massive increase from a recent $30 billion request for funding.

The post Dems Take Over Bar After Being Stranded by FAA Ground Stoppage: ‘The Mos Eisley Cantina of Politics’ first appeared on Mediaite.