Thousands of passengers were still stranded at airports nationwide early Saturday as the hours-long ground stop on all flights practically wrecked the aviation industry, forcing travelers — including politicians and college athletes — to abandon their plans.

There were nearly 10,00 delays and almost 4,000 canceled flights already on Saturday alone as airlines attempted to catch up after the Federal Aviation Administration chose Friday afternoon to stop flights from taking off because of what Transportation Secretary Sean Duff described as “instability” in routers used for communication.

Even though the ground stoppage was lifted roughly 4 1/2 hours later, the resulting nightmare saw thousands of canceled or delayed flights and created packed airports where travelers “looked like ants” as they tried to rest, one man heading home to Australia told Fox News’ Adam Klotz on in Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

The man was hoping to get home by Tuesday, he told Klotz for a segment on Fox & Friends Weekend, which spoke to numerous travelers, including a woman who described frustrated passengers desperate to get into the airport clubs.

“People were on the phone yelling, people were at the gate agents yelling,” she said.

“People were going into the clubs, trying to to get into the clubs, Air Canada Club, Alaska Club, they were at capacity. And they were yelling, ‘Please let me in. I’m status, please let me in. I have status.'”

Meanwhile, numerous college football teams were forced to reschedule their games after teams were also caught off-guard by the flight stoppage.

The Southeastern Conference was forced to change or reschedule numerous games, including moving kickoff times and in some cases, changing the day the game would be played.

At least one school was livid after one such schedule change.

University of Oklahoma Athletic Director Roger Denny took to X to lambast Sooners’ Football’s scheduled opponent, the University of Mississippi, after the scheduled Saturday contest between the two schools was booted to Sunday instead due to the aviation chaos.

“We were told that Ole Miss explored every avenue to travel to Norman and play on Saturday as planned. But, unlike every other team traveling for competition tomorrow, they were unable to find a solution,” Denny wrote in a scathing X post.

Denny said his team would have been deemed a forfeit had they refused to play on Sunday.

Watch above via Fox.

The post ‘I Have Status:’ Thousands of Desperate Travelers Stranded Nationwide and Sports Teams Scrambling After Hours-long FAA Ground Stop first appeared on Mediaite.