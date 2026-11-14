Comedian Bill Maher wasn’t exactly aiming high with his take on the scandal engulfing chip maker Nvidia this week and it’s disgraced, now ex-CEO Jensen Huang.

Appearing Friday on a new episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher dedicated his opening monologue to the controversy, in which the 63-year-old Huang admitted to an affair with a much younger woman named Alice Huang, no relation — who American intelligence services have alleged could be a spy for China.

The married Jensen Huang initially denied the romance before copping to the affair, and finally left his position after reports surfaced of him having additional affairs with Nvidia employees.

The funnyman started off by pointing out the “red flag” in the situation:

Yeah, we have this scandal going on that is it really dwarfs all the other scandals we’ve ever had with the Trump administration. I’m sure you’re seeing all the news. Jensen Huang, he is the CEO of Nvidia. He’s been having an affair with someone who was a likely spy for communist China. It’s not confirmed, but one big red flag was… she had an actual big red flag. It’s all very confusing. His name is Huang. Her name is Huang. The whole thing is wrong. I mean, well, there’s, it made for some awkward moments during sex, like when he said, “Who’s your daddy?” And she said, “Ain’t it you?” No I kid. No. It’s just a, the main thing is a coincidence. Could happen to anybody. Ilhan Omar said, “Tell me about it. I accidentally married my brother.” I mean, you know. But now Jensen Huang has resigned because it came out that he was also having an affair with an executive at his company, a white woman named Kimberly Powell, because who wants Chinese every night? And now Huang’s wife is wounded. She’s pissed. She was Huanged. She’s wounded. She’s and she was like, “One woman was bad enough” when she heard about this other woman. All the black leather jackets out on the front lawn.” And then, and then a day later we find out there’s a third mistress. You thought his chips were in everything. Wow.

The billionaire CEO was cozying up to President Donald Trump at the same time was believed to have been having an affair with Alice Huang — while lobbying to sell Nvidia’s artificial intelligence chips to China, according to reports.

Watch above via YouTube.

The post Bill Maher Giggles Over Jensen Huang Scandal: ‘One Big Red Flag Was… She Had an Actual Big Red Flag!’ first appeared on Mediaite.