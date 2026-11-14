Don’t believe the hype – but you can believe Flavor Flav.

One half of Long Island’s own Public Enemy was apparently the first on Bluesky to break the news about the Federal Aviation Administration’s abrupt decision Friday afternoon to ground all flights amid an apparent telecommunications issue.

The legendary rapper posted at 3:51 p.m., “Nationwide ground stop on all flights in the US” — prompting some Bluesky users to claim he’d beaten CNN to the breaking news by at least 15 minutes.

Nationwide ground stop on all flights in the US. — FLAVOR FLAV (@flavorflav.bsky.social)2026-11-13T20:51:19.056Z

” ‘I learned the planes have been grounded nationwide from Flavor Flav'” is a true and yet remarkable statement,” podcaster Bryan Lyman posted.

Jeopardy’s own Ken Jennings also boosted Flav.

“There’s no rapper I trust to give me clock- and schedule-related news more than Flavor Flav,” he quipped.

There’s no rapper I trust to give me clock- and schedule-related news more than Flavor Flav. — Ken Jennings (@kenjennings.bsky.social)2026-11-13T21:59:31.264Z

He didn’t stop there.

“Ground stop will be ‘multiple hours,'” he posted at 4:27 p.m., adding, “This has been Flavor Flav from the Atlanta Airport. And now to Chuck D from JFK.”

Ground stop will be “multiple hours” This has been Flavor Flav from the Atlanta Airport. And now to Chuck D from JFK. — FLAVOR FLAV (@flavorflav.bsky.social)2026-11-13T21:27:19.583Z

Even Bluesky, which now boasts 47.5 million users, got in on the fun, posting: “I heard Bluesky gets all its breaking news from Flavor Flav.”

I heard Bluesky gets all its breaking news from Flavor Flav — Bluesky (@bsky.app)2026-11-13T22:03:20.663Z

Never one to miss a beat, Flav — who has become a champion of women’s sports and took it upon himself this summer to host a massive celebration of Team USA’s female athletes during the SHE Weekend in Las Vegas — used the breaking news of the flight stoppage, which came a day after Microsoft’s Outlook experienced widespread outages, to promote Public Enemy’s 2020 album, “What you gonna do when the grid goes down?”

“Today’s listening soundtrack,” he captioned the post.

Today’s listening soundtrackWHAT YOU GONNA DO WHEN THE GRID GOES DOWNopen.spotify.com/album/5guHpN… — FLAVOR FLAV (@flavorflav.bsky.social)2026-11-13T22:50:06.565Z

About 3,500 flights were in the air when the FAA experienced “instability” with some of its “routers,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a news conference at the White House Friday night in which he demanded a whopping $50 billion for aviation infrastructure.

Critics slammed Duffy after the press appearance, with even conservative commentators like Marc Thiessen ripping him, “What’s Duffy doing?

Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.

The post Flavor Flav More Than on Time When It Came to News of FAA Grounding Flights first appeared on Mediaite.