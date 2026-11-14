Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy managed to united a range of bipartisan critics who were outraged by his disastrous news conference Friday night on the FAA’s sudden decision Friday to ground flights across the nation.

Taking to the White House briefing room with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the former reality star tried to turn the incident — which left 1.5 million people stranded as about 3,500 flights were abruptly told to land others weren’t permitted to take off — into a cash grab.

He demanded $50 billion from Congress to upgrade the nation’s aviation systems after blaming malfunctioning routers, which he said had been showing “inconsistency,” for the shutdown of the country’s airspace for more than four hours.

“This is an emergency. This is an emergency. I want Congress to give emergency funding,” he insisted while repeatedly praising President Donald Trump and ignoring that Republicans have controlled both chambers of Congress and the White House for two years.

Critics, including everyone from MeidasTouch founder Ron Filipkowski to conservative commentator Marc Thiessen and former Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene were quick to dismantle Duffy’s remarks.

“BREAKING: Trump Administration officials are not taking responsibility for their latest disaster. In a rare and shocking development, they are attempting to shift the blame to other people who aren’t running the government. Developing,” he wrote in one X post.

In another, he captioned a photo of Duffy and Mullin: “The plumber and the reality TV guy have everything under control. All the best people.”

“What is Duffy doing?” Thiessen wrote. “No one cares about political responsibility right now. They want to know what’s happening, when it will be fixed, and when planes will be flying again!”

Meanwhile, Greene, a former MAGA champion turned anti-Trumper, let loose.

“This press conference is unreal bullsh*t. It’s literally like a shakedown for more money,” she fumed.

“Basically they are saying, ‘Hey guys, relax it’s just our ‘old antiquated systems and old hardware’ that went down causing a communication crisis that forced FAA to ground all airplanes in America. Sec Duffy is demanding more of your hard earned tax dollars to fix it. Paying all your taxes, which is like $5.7 TRILLION DOLLARS per year is NOT enough!!!”

“He is demanding $50 billion immediately to fix systems so that we can all safely fly,” Greene added.

“This is the biggest f*ck you to the American people,” she wrote as part of the lengthy rant. “I’ve never seen anything so pathetic in my life!”

Here are other reactions to Duffy’s news conference:

The post Bipartisan Outrage After Sean Duffy Presser: ‘Biggest F*ck You to The American People’ first appeared on Mediaite.