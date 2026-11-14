The nearly five hours of chaos that gripped American airports Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration suddenly issued a nationwide ground stop on all flights have been nothing less than a “total dumpster fire,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins declared.

Speaking Friday on The Source with Kaitlan Collins after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin briefed reporters at the White House and announced the reopening of the nation’s airspace, Collins was blunt.

She made her cutting assessment after CNN aviation analyst Pete Muntean explained what went wrong, based on Duffy’s remarks:

..About 11,000 flights were left to be operated by airlines at the time that this ground stop went into place, meaning that 1.5 million air passengers were stranded by this unprecedented move because of a problem with a system called time delay multiplexing, or TDM. It is an old school copper wire telecommunications system that is the backbone of the national airspace system. It’s responsible for essentially squeezing signals into one line, carries signals such as ground to ground communication. So air traffic control facility, landline to air traffic control facility, landline ground to air communication, meaning carrying the signals from an air traffic control facility to a broadcast tower, which then transmits the radio voice to pilots. And then it’s also responsible for signals such as the radar communication that air traffic controllers see on their scopes in front of them. So without this system, they were essentially operating blind and deaf. Duffy says that this system started to experience what he calls instability at about 3:36 p.m. Eastern time and that’s what led the FAA to put into place this nationwide ground stop, he said.

Muntean recalled the technical issues which plagued Newark International Airport in New Jersey last year as an example of some of the issues plaguing the FAA.

The analyst then noted the FAA making improvements was akin to “a poor metaphor, but it’s an apt one.

“It’s like trying to fix the plane while flying it at the same time and it’s why Congress has said the FAA really needs to pump the brakes on new things, like its AI system that just did a nationwide rollout this week for more efficient flight routes,” he said.

“That does not seem to be at play here. That does not seem to be to blame. That’s more of a back end thing, although those in the know have pointed out that when you introduce a new thing into the FAA patchwork of systems that is often very old, that can introduce failure,” he said. “So there’s some big questions to ask here as we dig into exactly what went wrong here.

“Yeah,” Collins said. “I mean, and it’s led to this total dumpster fire that is now playing out across the nation’s airports.”

“Meltdown,” Muntean agreed.

Watch above via CNN.

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