Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy slammed Congress and demanded $50 billion to upgrade America’s aviation systems as he announced a sudden nationwide ground stoppage on all flights had been lifted after more than four hours.

Duffy and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin insisted during a news conference that the nation’s “old” communications system became “overloaded,” prompting the Federal Aviation Administration to shut down flights out of caution just before 4 p.m. on Friday.

Mullin started the briefing by insisting the ground stoppage had nothing to do with a Microsoft outage a day earlier.

“I want to make sure everybody understands there is no connection between this and Microsoft. I know a lot of people are making that jump. This is — so far, what we’ve seen, there was actually no cyberattack,” Mullin told reporters at the White House late Friday.

“We did it out of an abundance of caution,” Mullin said of the ground stoppage, insisting there was no terrorism at play and adding, “All your loved ones are safe.”

Duffy said the ground stoppage was issued after experts saw “instability for our radar and our communications in our centers and our coms across the country.”

That “instability” prompted the decision to get planes on the ground immediately, he said.

“We had over 3,500 airplanes in the air, they all engaged,” said Duffy, who announced airspace had been opened as of 8:15 p.m. while warning it would take a while for things to return to normal.

“Does that mean every flight will open up? It’s going to be slow. If you’re watching at an airport check with your airline. It depends on do we have crews available? Do we have pilots and flight attendants available to fly your flight?

“We’re going to try to move as many of those as we can tonight, if we have capacity with crews to move those flights. If not, we’re going to start tomorrow morning with our airline partners moving those aircraft, but it’s going to take us some time to unwind what’s happened this afternoon.”

By the time Duffy announced the reopening of the airspace, at least JetBlue and United Airlines had already announced they’d canceled most of their remaining flights Friday.

The transportation secretary then lashed out, saying President Donald Trump had repeatedly sought the full funding of “a brand-new air traffic control system” but it never came through.

He went on to say, “So we have TDM telecom. This is analog telecom. Our switches, our routers, actually got overloaded with data and they went down. I shouldn’t say they went down. They started to give us inconsistency in the data from those routers, and because of that we shut the system down.”

Duffy claimed only the older parts of the system had gone down.

“This is an emergency. This is an emergency. I want Congress to give us emergency funding. This is bipartisan. This is American, I want $50 billion,” he said.

The White House briefing came roughly 4 1/2 hours after the Federal Aviation Administration suddenly issued a nationwide ground stoppage for all flights Friday afternoon due to “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” bringing most American airports to a standstill.

The ground stoppage was issued “following communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” the FAA said.

Earlier in the day, Mullin assured the public the shocking ground stoppage was not due to terrorism.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

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