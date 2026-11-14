President Donald Trump suggested Friday that aging equipment, some of it more than half a century old, may be responsible for the massive air traffic control outage that grounded flights across the United States on Friday.

Speaking by telephone to Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy as the crisis continued, Trump said there was no apparent evidence of a cyberattack or artificial intelligence involvement in the unprecedented disruption, instead pointing to outdated Federal Aviation Administration infrastructure.

Doocy relayed the president’s remarks during a live appearance from the White House on The Ingraham Angle, telling host Laura Ingraham that Trump believed the problem lay with “old broken stuff” that had not been replaced despite discussions with Congress.

“I did just talk to President Trump on the phone, and this is going to be the first information that we have directly from the president that you’re about to hear,” Doocy said.

“He says, it does not seem like this is a cyber attack or AI or anything like that. I asked him a couple different ways, and he said it doesn’t seem like that, and that that is the first thing that they always look for,” Doocy reported. “He said there’s nobody taking credit which would be common if somebody did execute a huge cyber attack like this on critical infrastructure but that he would let us know and the team would let us know if that is something that happened.”

The journalist added: “He said instead this seems to be a situation where there’s a bunch of old broken stuff in the infrastructure that the FAA relies on to keep planes in the sky. He said there’s a bunch of – some of this is like 55-year-old equipment that needs to keep working, keep running, and that they have worked on it, they’ve talked to Congress about replacing, it just hasn’t gotten replaced yet. So that is the first information that we have from the president.”

The FAA ordered the nationwide ground stop after a communications failure affected 22 regional air traffic control centers, preventing departing aircraft from taking off while allowing planes already airborne to land.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin earlier described the disruption as a crisis but said there was no indication of a deliberate attack.

The shutdown marked the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a malfunctioning FAA computer system temporarily halted domestic departures.

According to Reuters, Congress approved $12.5 billion last year to modernize the FAA’s aging communications infrastructure. On Friday, the FAA and White House requested another $30.1 billion to address additional problems.

While speculation mounted about a possible link to the rollout of the FAA’s SMART AI-powered tool days before the outage, the company behind the technology, Air Space Intelligence, denied it was to blame.

Meanwhile, CBS News reported, citing multiple sources, that the outage was triggered by an update to the private communications network connecting the nation’s air traffic control system.

The update reportedly caused the FAA’s telecommunications infrastructure to reboot, before crashing and triggering the widespread communications failure. The network is operated by defense contractor L3Harris.

Doocy also told Ingraham that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had returned to the White House late Friday as administration officials gathered to assess the situation.

“They want to get this information out, we are told. They just don’t have it yet. And again, this is something that they know they have to get right. Because there are a lot of people watching this right now, including some who might be watching on the headrest of a jetliner that is trying to land,” Doocy said.

Watch above via Fox News.

The post Trump Breaks Silence to Tell Fox ATC Outage May Have Been Caused by ‘Old Broken Stuff’ first appeared on Mediaite.