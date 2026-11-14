President Donald Trump agreed Friday to give “business owners across America” 90 days to comply with new SNAP regulations, New York City’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared via X.

“I spoke with President Trump and he agreed to give small business owners across America at least a 90-day extension to comply with new SNAP rules,” Mamdani wrote. “The concerns of the smallest businesses should always be raised to the highest levels of government.”

The deal will give corner stores and bodegas throughout the United States additional time to follow new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) regulations. Retailers originally had to meet the new rules by Nov. 4.

Those rules will require stores to carry at least seven varieties of each major food group: protein, grains, dairy, fruits, and vegetables.

“People already reckoning with a shortage of affordable places to buy what they need for their home, soaring costs at the register, and food deserts across the five boroughs, now feared that the few places they could shop would no longer be able to accept their benefits,” Mamdani said Friday.

He also said, “For so many of our fellow Americans, whether they shop at a general store in Michigan or a convenience store in Missouri, would have struggled to use their benefits and feed those they love.”

The new rule was announced Tuesday and was denounced by Ty Jones Cox, vice president for food assistance at the nonpartisan think tank the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

“Instead of listening to the public sentiment on affordability following the election, the administration is continuing its attacks on vital food assistance and the families who need help to put food on the table,” Cox said in a statement.

“These attacks are part of the Administration’s broader policy agenda that has raised costs and made it harder for working families to afford their basic needs, all to partially pay for trillions of dollars in tax cuts heavily weighted to the wealthy and fund its extreme and aggressive immigration detention apparatus,” Cox added.

“But in a country as wealthy as ours, everyone should be able to afford to meet their basic needs. Instead of punishing working families and penalizing seniors and people with disabilities who have modest savings, the Administration should be looking for ways to help families afford groceries and simplify program rules.”

In May, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced beef jerky would no longer qualify as a SNAP-eligible source of protein as part of the Trump administration’s attempts to limit alleged SNAP fraud.

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