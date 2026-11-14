The FAA’s nationwide ground stoppage of all flights could result in the country’s major airlines shutting down at some point Friday night, sources told CNN aviation analyst Pete Muntean.

Appearing Friday on Erin Burnett: Outfront, Muntean told anchor Erin Burnett airports are so “saturated” there’s no way to clear the blockage created by the ground stoppage without, essentially, “pulling the plug.”

Muntean told Burnett at the top of the show:

I just got this from an airline source, quote: ‘Stay tuned for the big airlines to shut down this evening.’ It underscores the fact that the national airspace system is right now in a full on crisis, meltdown mode. And the Federal Aviation Administration is telling airlines that all of these problems with telecom and radio frequencies at air route traffic control centers — the 22 facilities that control high altitude flights at their cruising altitudes in route between point A and point B — started with network routers earlier today, and we’re hearing from an airline source that the FAA is telling airlines that this may have started at Chicago Midway International Airport. Still more to be confirmed there by the Federal Aviation Administration. This is having a major impact. Here are the latest numbers from Flightaware 10,000 flight delays in the United States. The number of cancellations has now topped 3,652. Chicago O’Hare, Atlanta, Hartsfield, Jackson, DFW, Laguardia, Boston top the list of cancellations right now. This is going to have a huge impact. If you are at an airport, be grateful that you are not in the air right now. Take a deep breath, you’ll get there eventually.

“It’s not like the Federal Aviation Administration can turn this faucet on all at once,” he warned, noting it will likely be a “drip, drip, drip” of planes returning to the air before things get back to normal.

Muntean then explained that the best way for the industry to solve situations like this is frequently the equivalent of rebooting a cranky laptop:

Sometimes when airlines face a major issue like this, the best thing for them to do is stop, to not try to jam the airplanes through a small pipe of airspace to try and get things moving again. You essentially unplug it and plug it back in. So if the airlines are now thinking of stopping their operation for tonight, that may be the best thing because so many airplanes, so many pilots, so many flight crews, so many flight attendants are now out of place. There’s simply no way, with the hours remaining in the day, for the airlines to catch up. Here is the other thing that I’m hearing from airlines right now. Some airports are essentially nearing ground saturation, meaning that the tarmacs, the taxiways, they are full of airplanes. There’s no more place to put them. So that has ground things essentially to a standstill. And there’s no real way to get things moving again. The best thing they can do right now is press pause, try again tomorrow.

Watch above via CNN.

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