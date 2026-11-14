Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney spoke to Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) on Friday about the ongoing fallout from the Nvidia scandal and raised the question of whether or not anyone in the Trump administration “had a financial interest” in allowing advanced chips to continue to be sold to China.

Gimenez explained the dangers of China having access to America’s most-advanced technology, some of which is restricted on national security grounds, adding, “You know, having access to our best technology, our best chips, is really not in the best interests of America, and it’s certainly not in the best interests of our security.”

“I think we have to ask if anyone in the administration had a financial interest in getting those chips through to Beijing. That’s what this is all about, really, isn’t it?” Varney followed up.

“Yeah, absolutely. And look, we need to get to the bottom of it. American security is, is number one. Okay. And, and if somebody was guilty of that, if somebody is profiting from, from allowing our greatest adversary access to technology that would pose a risk to the United States of America and American citizens, absolutely, they need to pay the price,” Gimenez added.

On Thursday. Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) insisted Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify before the U.S. Senate “ASAP” and raised the possibility that Lutnick’s department had allowed Nvidia to continue exporting chips to China in defiance of Trump administration restrictions.

“And now we know that the Department of Commerce, Secretary Lutnick, it appears, used loopholes to allow some of these chip sales to occur, even though President Trump has directed his administration and the Department of Commerce not to allow that to happen,” Banks said on Fox News, adding:

So not only do I hope for Jensen Huang to come and testify, but I would like for Secretary Lutnick, ASAP, to come testify before the Senate Banking Committee, because we have a lot of bipartisan questions and concerns about what’s happened over the last year that would allow some of these issues to continue, to chips being exported, it appears, to defy President Trump’s orders for those exports to be stopped.

Watch the clip above via Fox Business.

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