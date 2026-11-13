The company behind the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) newly rolled out artificial intelligence system denied the technology had any connection to the nationwide ground stop that brought departing flights across the United States to a halt on Friday.

Air Space Intelligence, which developed the FAA’s SMART air traffic management system, issued the denial after the incident sparked speculation from pundits on cable news about technology’s rollout just days earlier.

“The current ground stop is not based on or a result of the SMART system, any product of ASI or our integration with FAA and ATC,” the company wrote on X.

The statement came after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin acknowledged that investigators were “looking at” the cause, including any potential connection between the outage and the FAA’s expansion of SMART, which provides air traffic controllers with scheduling recommendations based on flight paths, weather conditions and other data.

“You can’t rule out anything at this point,” he told reporters.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffyannounced earlier this week that the technology had been activated across all 22 of the country’s air traffic control centers on Nov. 10.

The FAA issued its nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon after multiple facilities lost radio frequencies, radar capabilities and communications systems, according to The Air Current.

Problems reportedly began at the Chicago air traffic control center before spreading to facilities serving Boston, Washington, New York and Minneapolis.

The shutdown left aircraft stranded on the ground, forced airlines to divert flights and disrupted travel across the country. Planes already airborne were permitted to continue to their destinations, while some international departures were authorized individually.

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