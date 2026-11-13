One of the nation’s top security officials took the time to stop and correct a reporter during a news conference on the “unprecedented” nationwide grounding of flights Friday — after the journalist failed to use President Donald Trump’s preferred term for artificial intelligence.

The stunning moment came as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin was briefing reporters on the Federal Aviation Administration’s sudden halting of all flights.

Mullin was quick to assure the press and the nation that the ground stoppage, the first since the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on the United States, was no the result of terrorism and that everyone was safe.

But while taking questions, Mullin couldn’t let the opportunity pass when one of the journalists asked if the stoppage was related to artificial intelligence.

“There are thoughts that, you know, this could be an AI related error or issue,” the reporter asked Mullin.

“We call it SI around here remember. SI,” he said, before adding, “You just can’t rule out anything at this point. We’re going through that process and we’re going to find out what happened.”

The FAA has cited “extraordinary circumstances” and “reasons of safety” as the motivation for the ground stoppage, which resulted in more than 10,000 delays and more than 1,700 cancellations as of early Friday evening.

He did not appear to correct other journalists who referenced AI, the common shorthand for artificial intelligence, during the news conference.

Trump started floating a new name for the controversial tech in September with a poll on Truth Social.

He then claimed Chinese President Xi Jingping, who was visiting the United States at the time, liked the idea of the new name.

By October he began talking of banning the term “artificial intelligence” and proclaimed that anyone using the term was “the enemy,” even though the phrase still appeared on the White House web site.

Even the New York Post’sMiranda Devineapologized to the president after she used the term “AI” during a sit down interview with the president.

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