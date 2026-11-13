MS NOW correspondent Eugene Daniels reported that stranded airline passengers were “shocked” and “disturbed” by President Donald Trump’s failure to quickly address the nation as a sweeping Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop Friday brought air travel across the United States to a halt.

Daniels, who was himself asked to disembark from a plane at Los Angeles International Airport, appeared via video link on Deadline: White House to describe the confusion unfolding inside the airport after passengers were ordered off their flights.

Speaking to host Nicolle Wallace, the Washington correspondent said travelers had repeatedly questioned why Trump had not appeared publicly to explain the unfolding crisis.

“As I’ve walked and talked with people who recognized us from MS [NOW] what they would say to me was they are shocked that they have not heard from the president in front of the camera,” Daniels said.

He continued: “Obviously, we heard from DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin but folks are looking to hear more information from the leader of the free world, as this is shaking out.”

Daniels added: “One person told me that they were ‘disturbed’ that there wasn’t a lot of information coming from this administration.”

As of 6:15 p.m. Friday, Trump had made two Truth Social posts, one about the film industry and another about the Coast Guard.

The reporter also described a breakdown in communication between pilots and federal aviation officials, with airline crews struggling to obtain information about the disruption.

“The captain that was on my plane, he told me that he was getting his information from corporate headquarters at American Airlines,” Daniels said.

“He wasn’t hearing anything from the FAA, and they weren’t really hearing anything from the FAA,” he revealed, adding that the pilot had even been exchanging information with his wife, who works for United Airlines.

He described what appeared to be a large-scale effort to clear aircraft at LAX, with passengers forced to disembark so other planes could reach gates.

The FAA ordered the nationwide suspension of departures Friday afternoon after a communications failure affected the country’s 22 regional air traffic control centers. Flights already airborne were permitted to land.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed technicians were investigating the outage, while Mullin said there was no indication of a cyberattack or national security threat.

The unprecedented disruption left thousands of flights delayed, with officials unable to immediately say when normal operations would resume.

Watch above via MS NOW.

The post MS NOW’s Eugene Daniels – Stranded in LAX – Reports Fellow Passengers ‘Shocked’ at Trump’s Silence on FAA Ground Stoppage first appeared on Mediaite.