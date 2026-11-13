There’s no real way to know when the nationwide ground stoppage at airports in the United States could be lifted, former FAA Deputy Administrator Daniel Elwell told Fox News’ Will Cain.

When asked how long the stoppage, which was first issued Friday evening, might last, Elwell explained:

It’s a massive logistical dilemma that all the airlines will have to handle when this ends. The sooner it ends, the easier the cleanup is. Having no idea, I couldn’t hazard a guess of how long it would take. If you look at that statistic, the last time we grounded everybody was for the NOTAM system that went down, and that was a number of hours. Not knowing what this issue is, I really couldn’t say.

The FAA halted flights, it said, due to “extraordinary circumstances.”

“All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice,” the FAA said in an advisory. “Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis.”

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin also played down suggestions the ground stoppage was connected to a potential terrorism threat.

“Any flights, either internationally or the flights that are currently still in the air, we’ll be dealing with those case by case,” he told reporters. “As you can imagine, there will be a priority list as they start coming in. But as I will repeat myself, there was no prior indication, there was no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack against us — it’s just a telecommunication outage as of right now.”

Mullin also noted that today’s event is currently believed to be quite different from the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, that also prompted a nationwide ground stop.

He explained, “Of course, through DHS, we’re getting a ton of calls saying, ‘Is this a terrorist attack? Is this a terrorist attack?’ Everybody’s safe. There is no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they’re flying in or anything like that.”

Watch the above via Fox News.

The post ‘Massive Logistical Dilemma’: Former Aviation Head Says ‘No Idea’ How Long Ground Stoppage Could Last first appeared on Mediaite.