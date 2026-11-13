Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin called the sudden ground stop of all U.S. flights Friday evening “unprecedented,” but insisted the frightening incident was “not another 9/11.”

Speaking to reporters Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration suddenly issued the full ground stoppage, which bans planes from taking off, Mullin pinned the blame on a “telecommunications issue.”

It’s unclear how long it will take to get planes back in the air, he added.

“Any flights, either internationally or the flights that are currently still in the air, we’ll be dealing with those case by case,” Mullin said.

“As you can imagine, there will be a priority list as they start coming in. But as I will repeat myself, there was no prior indication, there was no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack against us — it’s just a telecommunication outage as of right now,” he said.

Mullin incorrectly said the last nationwide ground stoppage took place during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, in which terrorists hijacked four planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington D.C., before passengers on a fourth flight fought back and crashed the plane in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, preventing the terrorists from hitting their target.

The last time a nationwide ground stop was issued was January 2023.

“Of course, through DHS, we’re getting a ton of calls saying, ‘Is this a terrorist attack? Is this a terrorist attack?'” he said.

“Everybody’s safe. There is no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they’re flying in or anything like that,” Mullin added. “I just want to make sure everybody’s at ease about that.”

“We’re going to continue to work to find out what the root of the cause is,” he added, noting, “we’re not ruling out anything at this point.”

Flights currently in the air would be dealt with on a “case-by-case basis,” Mullin said.

He said there’s no timeframe for restoring flights.

“I just think about this as a whole. If I have a loved one at the airport, um, it’s just to get everybody started back up in the ground and the flights going again, it’s going to take some time. And so this isn’t going to just be, be resolved and turned around within the hour. This is, this is going to take, take some time,” he said.

“But once again, um, everybody is safe. The flights are accounted for and there should be no fear to the public at all in this.”

“This is a telecommunications outage. It’s much different,” he said.

Watch above via CNN.

The post ‘Not Another 9/11’: Markwayne Mullin Says ‘No Indication As of Yet’ FAA Ground Stop ‘Was a Nefarious Attack’ first appeared on Mediaite.