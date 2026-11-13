Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) joined MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace on Friday as news of a nationwide ground stop hitting the country’s air traffic broke. Garcia called the news “quite disturbing” and warned it would cause “chaos” for travelers for some time to come.

“Let me just say that something like this is really significant and quite concerning. Besides oversight, I sit on the aviation subcommittee of the Congress, and so I’m very familiar with issues about the FAA and this in general, and this is quite disturbing and a pretty extraordinary action taken. So whatever it is, I think it deserves as much transparency as possible,” Garcia said, adding:

The ground stop appears to be, I’m not sure this is every flight, but internally at major airports. If it is some sort of technical error or some kind of malfunction of software, which is what so far we’re getting, I think there’s gotta be more to that. So I’m gonna watch this very closely. I don’t wanna prejudge what’s going on, but I would consider this pretty significant. And the impact is gonna be immense.

“The explanation given by the government is, quote, ‘extraordinary circumstances’ and, quote, ‘reasons of safety,” added Wallace.

“Yeah, and that’s what’s concerning. I mean, obviously, if it’s a technical issue, then I think we just need to know what that is immediately. I don’t understand what that issue would be. Different airports have different types of systems. There’s certainly some federal safety systems in place,” Garcia continued, adding:

The amount of people that are going to be grounded across this country is gonna cause major interruptions and chaos. And so I think the sooner that the Transportation Department and, certainly, quite frankly, the White House explains what’s going on, the better, because this is pretty, pretty significant.

Watch the clip above.

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