The U.S. Air Force scrambled security personnel after suspected unauthorized drones were detected at a major American military base in Britain on Friday night, triggering sirens and a security alert.

The incident unfolded at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, eastern England, which houses U.S. military personnel and aircraft.

A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed to The Guardian that personnel had responded to “suspected unauthorised drone activity,” but said no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure had been affected.

“Protecting our shared community is a joint responsibility, and we encourage everyone to support this effort by reporting any unusual or suspicious activity to local authorities,” the spokesperson added.

The incident follows heightened security concerns at American bases in Britain, including reported threats linked to Iran, and comes as the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop within the U.S.

Watch above via Sky News.

The post BREAKING: Security Alert at US Airbase in UK Over Suspected Drone Activity first appeared on Mediaite.