New York Times opinion writer Ezra Klein tussled with progressive provocateur Hasan Piker on the latest episode of his eponymous show. At one point during the lengthy conversation, Klein pressed Piker on potential solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the risks of the sides demonizing each other to the point that no common ground can be found.

Piker doubled down on his likening of Israel and its supporters to Nazism, “Well, it is fascist. I do believe that Zionism is fascist.”

“No, no, no, but Nazis were more than fascist. The reason we don’t just call them fascists is they were the Nazis,” Klein pushed back.

“I understand,” Piker insisted.

“And I don’t think you think liberal Zionists are actually the same thing, because even every time I push you, you don’t quite seem to think that,” Klein followed up.

“There are absolutely, in my opinion, people who self-identify as liberal Zionists who have turned a blind eye to the atrocities, or outright celebrated them and demanded more of it in Israeli society and in American society, as well,” Piker insisted.

“But not all of them,” Kelin added, as Piker said, “No, of course, not all of them. There are varying degrees here.”

Klein continued to push Piker on his rhetoric, adding:

But you do sometimes describe people here in really, really sweeping — and, to them, really offensive — ways. I mean, one that came to me nonpolitically, just through Jewish people I know, is when you described Abdul El-Sayed canvassers in a Jewish district as akin to people arguing for miscegenation in a K.K.K. neighborhood.

Klein then played Piker’s controversial comment, which Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed blasted ahead of Election Day.

“I think it’s crazy to describe an entire neighborhood of Jewish people whose positions you actually don’t know as akin to K.K.K. members,” Klein added.

“OK,” Piker replied.

“Among other things, what is, I think, offensive to many Jewish people about this is just: Describe a district where you actually don’t know what the people think. You don’t know what their relationship to Israel is,” Klein continued, adding:

Sometimes you’ll talk very much about policing this boundary between what people think about Israel — which is, I think, up for political contestation — and just Judaism. And among the things that I thought were a problem about that was the demolition of that boundary.

“Yeah. This was a Jews for Abdul canvas that was going to homes with ‘Democrats for Mike Rogers’ signs outside of it. And from my estimation, I don’t think that — I mean, we also found out that there were plenty of people who did not find it unconscionable to vote for a Muslim anti-Zionist. So that wasn’t the case at all,” Piker replied, adding:

And I have talked extensively about how much this false conflation and loyalty to Israel is exaggerated in the news, and ironically enough, how dangerous that is in terms of creating and fomenting more antisemitism. But this is very specifically about people who are outwardly and expressly antagonistic to any criticism of Israel. And yeah, at the end of the day, I think it is coming from a racist place. Look, I live in a very pro-Israel neighborhood, and the things that I’ve heard from my neighbors — whom I’ve known for decades at this point — about who I am from their eyes now because of what they’ve seen, what they’ve heard, is genuinely alarming and is outright racist.

Watch the full interview above.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

The post ‘I Think It’s Crazy!’ NYT’s Ezra Klein Confronts Hasan Piker Over Comparing Jewish Voters to KKK first appeared on Mediaite.