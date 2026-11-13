Joe Rogan explained on his podcast why he was strongly against the idea of adding “podcast bros” to White House press briefings.

Rogan was joined by comedians Ari Shaffir and Shane Gillis on Friday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. As the three talked about President Donald Trump’s antics while interacting with the press, Rogan cited an episode of the podcast All-In in which David Sacks suggested welcoming podcasters into White House press spaces.

Rogan, who’s interviewed both Trump and Vice President JD Vance, insisted podcasters didn’t belong, saying:

Hey, how about no? How about real journalists? How about not have us do that? Also, we’re not going! We’re not going! We’re not going to the f*cking press conferences, and sitting in the front row, and asking questions to Karoline Leavitt. We’re not going to go to the press conferences. We’re not press people! We talk sh*t, OK?

Rogan went on to say that podcasters like himself should not be taken seriously be the general public.

“And it’s a sickness of our society that people take our opinions so importantly that it’s so significant,” Rogan continued. “It should not be. They do, though, unfortunately. And it works, unfortunately.”

Although Rogan believes podcasters should not be viewed in such high regard, he had one of the biggest media moments in 2024 when he interviewed Trump leading up to the presidential election. It was widely believed that appearances like that helped Trump win young, male voters.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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