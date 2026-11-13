Democratic pundit James Carville, himself a veteran of the U.S. Marines, bluntly declared Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s reprimand at Washington, D.C.’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Wednesday, an “impeachable offense”.

In a Puck News clip from the show The Making Of a President With Peter Hamby, Carville said he got some relief from his “Trump Derangement Syndrome” after the Democratic sweep of the midterm elections, but, “That deal at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier just set me into orbit in ways that are just unimaginable.”

At a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Hegseth and his entourage were loudly reprimanded by a US Army sentinel for being disrespectful at the sacred site.

“All visitors will maintain the atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!” the soldier yelled after laughter was heard. Hegseth had just survived an impeachment vote in the House over the Iran war when the incident occurred. The Defense secretary later honored the soldier with a medal for upholding the standards at Arlington National Cemetery.

Hamby asked Carville for his take on the situation.

“Well, I got somebody’s better take,” Carville said. “I got General [Ty] Seidule, Brigadier General, retired, United States Army, who was the chairman of the history department at the United States Military Academy, and walked through exactly what the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier went, how the sentries are trained, all of the facts. And the more that you know about it — and we all know what it is — but the more you learn about it, I think it’s an impeachable offense.”

“You think that’s impeachable?” asked a surprised Hamby.

“Well, the Constitution doesn’t weigh out anything like that. But for the secretary of Defense and his wife and his chief aides, giggling at probably the most sacred secular site in the entire United States. But I’ve — he’s done so many different impeachable offenses…it’d be a good idea to hold hearings and bring this whole thing to light,” Carville said.

Watch the clip above via Puck News on X.

The post ‘Impeachable Offense’: James Carville Goes Off On Pete Hegseth’s Sacred Tomb Reprimand first appeared on Mediaite.