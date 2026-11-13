Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was either “insubordinate” or “dragging his feet” when it came to investigating Nvidia before the Jensen Huang scandal broke, MS NOW analyst Catherine Rampell said Friday.

Rampell, who is also the economics editor for The Bulwark, explained:

It’s very easy to see this as a salacious story about one midlife crisis having CEOs very poor judgment, and he definitely has had very poor judgment. But the broader takeaway is the fact that so many decisions that affect U.S. National security [and] U.S. Economic security are made through the lens of who has done Donald Trump and or his aides the most favors. In the case of Nvidia, for example, Nvidia gave Donald Trump’s ballroom $25 million. The former now former CEO Jensen Huang convinced Donald Trump to loosen those export controls on Nvidia’s chips over a $1 million per plate candlelit dinner at Mar-a-Lago over a year ago. So it’s all about this transactionalism.

The president, she continued, “is doing favors for the people who did favors for himself.”

Lutnick “seems to have either been insubordinate, if, in fact, Donald Trump told him to actually enforce the law and ensure that those export controls were abided by, or he was dragging his feet — maybe at Donald’s Trump’s insistence, maybe because his own sons, who are running Howard Lutnick’s former firm Cantor Fitzgerald, have extensive financial ties with Nvidia.”

“At the very least,” she concluded, “it certainly does not seem like this administration was abiding by its own rhetoric.”

Lutnick has become a bit of flashpoint in conversations surrounding Huang and Nvidia. During a Friday morning appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessentput the blame for the scandal squarely on Lutnick.

“Yes, well I can tell you there was coordination,” he told Joe Kernen. “Treasury, War, USTR, and State, they were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the entity list for months, but Commerce [and] BIS has the pin, and you will have to ask them about their internal processes.”

Watch the above via MS NOW.

The post MS NOW Analyst Argues Howard Lutnick Was Either ‘Insubordinate’ or ‘Dragging His Feet’ on Nvidia first appeared on Mediaite.