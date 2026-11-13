The son of a former CIA director has been arrested and charged with transportation of child sex abuse material after the FBI allegedly found 88 sexually explicit images of underage girls on his cell phone, according to reports.

Kyle Brennan, whose father John Brennan served as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2013 to 2017, was charged by federal authorities on Friday, according to Reuters.

Federal authorities said they received two tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which prompted local police to investigate and eventually discover an account registered to Kyle Brennan, 40, that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Virginia said was used to upload child sex abuse materials.

The material allegedly included a “morphed” image that had the face of a young girl with the naked body of a different child, the federal prosecutors said. Law enforcement later identified one of the victims as a 12-year-old girl.

The illicit materials “appeared to depict minor victims, including prepubescent girls engaged in sexually explicit conduct as well as an image depicting the sexual abuse of a toddler,” prosecutors said.

Kyle Brennan is facing a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and up to 20 years in prison on the charges.

Brennan’s case appears to have begun in 2024 off a tip to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children from a software company, Reuters reported.

The younger man’s Virginia home was searched in July 2024, and the case was sent to the FBI last month.

An attorney for Kyle Brennan did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment and a spokesperson for John Brennan declined comment to the outlet.

The elder Brennan, 71, who led the Central Intelligence Agency during former President Barack Obama’s administration and later emerged as a staunch anti-Trumper, has been under a Justice Department probe for a year. The probe has stalled as senior members of the department have resigned, and John Brennan, who has denied wrongdoing, has not been charged.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

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