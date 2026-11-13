The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday, grounding all departing flights across the United States until further notice amid a communications failure affecting air traffic control centers.

The sweeping order was issued Friday afternoon, with the agency citing “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

“All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice,” the FAA said in an advisory. “Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis.”

Soon after the announcement Transport Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed via X that a communications problem was affecting Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which oversee aircraft traveling across the country:

The precise cause of the disruption was not immediately clear, and the agency had not provided a timetable for flights to resume.

Nationwide ground stops are exceptionally rare in American aviation. The last such order was issued in January 2023, when a failure of the FAA’s pilot notification system disrupted flights nationwide. Before that, the previous nationwide ground stop followed the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

This is a breaking story.

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