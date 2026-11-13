Former 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley declared that CBS News lost its credibility when it was bought by Paramount Skydance, and management wrested “editorial control” from reporters, The Poynter Institute reported in an article published this week.

Pelley, who was fired in June after questioning the credentials of the show’s new executive producer Nick Bilton, told Poynter that the “agenda” of the corporate executives — including CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and Paramount CEO David Ellison — clashed with solid journalistic principles.

“To me, it’s not a question of which way the bias leans,” Pelley said when asked if the news division would try to curry favor with Democrats following the midterm blowout. Pelley has previously criticized Paramount-owned CBS News of kowtowing to PresidentDonald Trump, to whom Ellison’s father, Larry, has donated at least $45 million, and received smooth approvals on two mega-mergers.

“The problem is that editorial control was taken from journalists trained in our principles and given to corporate executives and ideologues with an agenda. It doesn’t matter which agenda is imposed; independence and credibility are lost,” Pelley said.

“With the closing of the Warner merger, Skydance is partly owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. The fund is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto leader, who, according to U.S. intelligence, approved the operation that killed and dismembered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi,” Pelley said. “I cannot reconcile partial ownership of CBS News and CNN with the murder of a journalist. For this reason alone, I could not have remained at CBS News.”

Following the merger with Warner Bros. in October, Paramount Skydance also became the owner of CNN.

“They should watch for ownership reneging on its promise of independence,” Pelley said as a warning to that network’s journalists. “They should watch for pressure to kill stories the ownership doesn’t like. They should watch for efforts to inject bias into their reporting. They should watch for the firing of colleagues who stand up for journalistic values. In our experience, the attack on 60 Minutes was not subtle.”

Pelley has been tapped to receive the Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism at a ceremony on Saturday celebrating his 50 years in journalism, 37 of those at CBS News.

A CBS News insider disputed Pelley’s claims to Mediaite and pointed out that Pelley was not able to give “one specific example that supports the allegations he’s making.”

The insider also highlighted the fact “that 60 Minutes and CBS News have done a number of pieces critical of the Trump Administration before and after the midterms, including a recent 60 Minutes interview with the President himself that received universal praise.”

The post Scott Pelley Declares CBS News Can’t Recover Its ‘Lost’ Credibility With Paramount As Owner first appeared on Mediaite.