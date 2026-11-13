A CNN panel couldn’t help but laugh at a former Trump official’s excuse for why Vice President JD Vance might not run in 2028 following a report where allies suggested Vance is not sure it’s “his time” to run.

Matt Mowers, a former senior advisor and diplomat under President Donald Trump, and Democratic strategist Maria Cardona joined CNN’s Boris Sanchez and Brianna Keilar on Friday afternoon to discuss the new CNN report on Vance and 2028.

CNN’s Alayna Treenereported, citing allies of Vance, that he is “really wrestling with his ambitions,” leaving a 2028 run in the air despite Vance leading in polls and being the seeming obvious choice as the current vice president.

Mowers argued that now is Vance’s time to run, but said his “big and growing family” could be a reason to avoid a White House run altogether.

He said:

I know the headline said, you know once the frontrunner, but he’s still the frontrunner… I actually posted online earlier today because of all these articles were popping up, so I looked into it. If you go back to 1960, five sitting vice presidents have sought their party’s nomination, five sitting vice presidents have gotten their nomination. Former vice presidents? Much more incomplete picture. Only half of them actually got the nomination. If you’re the sitting vice president, you carry immense amount of political goodwill with your own party. You have a lot of political power with the position. That’s your time to run And look, I would argue that any general election today, because we’re so polarized as a country, either party nominee has a shot to be the president. To be the president, you’ve got to be the nominee, though. And so he’s got an opportunity to do it. This is his time to run if he wants to do it. If he bows out for personal reasons, no one would fault him for that. He’s got a big and growing family, but politically, this is his moment.

Cardona was already chuckling at the “family” comment as Keilar pushed back.

“Okay…I get that he does have a big family, but that has never stopped anyone,” she said.

“But look, I’ve seen him with his kids. I mean, this is not the typical politician who gets behind the microphone and says because of my family and, you know, these 12 other scandals — no, no, no, this guy truly loves his family. I could see him maybe making that decision,” Mowers said.

“All those other guys don’t truly love their families,” Keilar said as she, Sanchez, and Cardona all laughed.

“I’m not saying they don’t. I won’t cast aspersions. I don’t know what’s in their hearts,” Mowers said.

“Sorry. I digress,” Keilar added as she moved the segment along.

Treene reported that she spoke to a dozen of the vice president’s allies and advisors about a potential 2028 run. She did cite the “demands” of fatherhood as one of the reasons Vance is not unsure about a presidential run. Vance has four children. His wife, Usha Vance, gave birth over the summer.

“We spoke with roughly a dozen of the vice president’s allies and his advisers, and he still has just not made up his mind about what he wants to do,” Treene reported. “They described someone who is really wrangling with this decision over his future political ambitions, the fracturing that we saw of the MAGA coalition in last week’s very disappointing midterm elections for Republicans, and then also, of course, the demands of father[hood].”

Watch above via CNN.

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