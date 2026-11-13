Rescuers are on scene after a tanker collided with a cruise ship that was docked on the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday.

The crash happed around 12:30 p.m. and was captured on video as an Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with the American Cruise Lines’s American Heritage.

WDSU-TV reported that approximately 129 passengers plus crew members were aboard the American Heritage.

Port NOLA Harbor Police said passengers were being brought inside the Port of New Orleans Administration Building “for triage and assistance.”

“Our immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders,” the Port said in a news release. “This remains an active and evolving incident. The number of injuries and the cause of the collision have not yet been confirmed. Additional updates will be provided as information is confirmed.”

The crash happened near the Crescent City Connection on the Jefferson Parish side, according to WDSU.

CNN’s Ryan Young reported:

I’m hearing reports from locals there as we were listening before coming on the air, just talking about the sound of the collision and then the scramble of people who were trying to get off that boat. And like you said, there is other video of people who are in that water. You can see someone’s hands moving frantically back and forth on that other boat, sort of signaling that something else is happening here. But anyone who’s been to New Orleans sees these boats travel up and down the waterway all the time. Obviously, a chaotic situation. Coast guard scrambling to get someone in the air. These are crews that are used to doing water rescues, but at the same time, it’s been a while since we’ve seen a boat collision like this in that area. This is a very heavily trafficked area. That Mississippi area, just in terms of the waterway, they’re always busy with boat traffic. And right now, obviously, your thoughts and prayers for the people who are still in the water as you see the rescue boats headed that area in that way.

Watch the clip via CNN above.

The post WATCH: Moment a Tanker Crashes Into Cruise Ship In New Orleans first appeared on Mediaite.