Republicans appear to have landed on the frame they’re going to use to respond to the Bluenami: As Sarah Huckabee Sanders (multiple times), Ted Cruz, James Carville and others put it, voters are going to have “buyer’s remorse.”

It’s a Temu talking point, at least in this context. That spin is designed to sow doubt and distorts what the Election Day results really mean.

What they are describing as “buyer’s remorse” is simply people becoming disillusioned with politicians, common to the point of meaninglessness. It’s all buyer’s remorse or none of it is. But if you want to use that metaphor, it’s exactly what happened last Election Day: Millions and millions of Trump voters were expressing buyer’s remorse.

But the metaphor’s a problem, too—and it’s just a more directed version of what you’re already hearing: In electing Democrats, voters just didn’t know what they were doing. They’re calling to mind the voter as an irresponsible spender, the person that has no one to blame but themselves. As presented by Sanders and Cruz, the implication is that Americans cast their ballots without thinking things through. This is narrative the flows right through almost every panicky denial of what the election results mean: Voters who propelled a massive shift left didn’t know what they were doing; they voted thoughtlessly, frivolously, stupidly.

I have no doubt that many voters make decisions based on their gut. I personally think that explains a lot of the Trump vote—and Trump voters are, by the way, the ones who didn’t show up this time. Among those who did show up, there’s evidence that many put real time and energy into their decisions: Look at the success of Democrats down the ballot. Democrats gained over 500 state legislative seats nationwide, enough to flip twelve state legislatures. Democrats flipped city councils, county clerks, and local school boards –at least in one case, a Democrat winning for the first time in a century.

And they won those elections even though in 44 of the 50 states, there’s no such thing as a straight-ticket vote. You can’t simply pull a lever (if levers even exist anymore) and be done with it. They can’t just decide “Democrats this time,” the way you might pick an ice cream flavor.

Notably, Trump’s election in 2024 brought almost no down ballot candidates with him.

You could argue that those names at the end of the ballot were so unfamiliar to people that a vote for the Democrat for county judge was essentially a party-line vote, a vote for the D after the name rather than the name itself. I’d counter that if you get that far down the ballot and you’re still checking things off, you’ve thought hard about the degree of change you want to see happen.

It’s a mandate, not a mistake. Now it’s up to the Democrats to make it happen.

The post Republicans Have Their Blue Tsunami Spin. Don’t Buy It. first appeared on Mediaite.