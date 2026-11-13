As the dust settles on the 2026 midterm elections, with only Alaska’s Senate race yet to be called, a surprising reshaping of the Democratic Party has taken place. Instead of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s (D) ascendant wing of the party filling the power vacuum left in Washington by President Donald Trump’s crumbling MAGA movement, red-state Democrats are on the upswing.

While the progressive left scored some wins and a troupe of democratic socialists are heading to Congress next year, the real power base will be among the 44 Democrats who flipped their seats from the GOP. Those Democrats are now accountable to constituencies that are certain to reshape the Democratic Party’s priorities and move the party more toward the center.

With a likely majority of more than 260 seats, no one faction of House Democrats will easily be able to extort the rest of the majority, and the leadership’s goal will be first and foremost on keeping the seats they flipped.

Some of those seats, like North Carolina’s 9th District, saw the now-ousted incumbent, Rep. Richard Hudson, win reelection in 2024 by 18 points. Rep.-elect Richard Ojeda (D-NC), an Army veteran and former host on The Young Turks, is going to have to work overtime to brand himself as a Democrat who can keep that deep-red seat.

Part of that work will require keeping a distance from the most progressive elements of the House Democratic caucus, who are certain to be the focus of conservative media in the next two years. DSA-affiliated Rep.-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier (D-NY) spoke on a podcast in October about wielding her newfound power. The “point of building power is to use it,” she said, arguing that “whatever we call ourselves, whether that’s a ‘squad’ or a bloc or whatever . . . we have just grown the number of people who share our values in Congress significantly.”

Chevalier’s ability to wield power in the next Congress and push through her legislative agenda, which includes not enforcing immigration laws and the abolition of ICE, was severely diminished by the size of the blue wave.

Had Democrats won a five-seat majority, let’s say, her vote and her sway with other members who share her point of view could make or break the Democrats’ ability to pass bills. But now she will have very little leverage in the House, and her freshman colleagues will constantly be forced to answer questions about her policy positions at home, especially in places like Montana and the South.

In the Senate, the progressives also scored some wins with Sens.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) and Troy Jackson (D-ME). But for each of them there are several red-state senators entering the next Congress, who have made clear they plan on being different kinds of Democrats.

Sen.-elect Annie Andrews (D-SC) pulled no punches during her campaign in jabbing the DSA. Responding to the DSA platform back in July, Andrews posted on social media, “I can’t understand how anyone claiming to fight for working people could hold and promote such ludicrous beliefs. These ideas don’t reflect American values, and they certainly don’t represent South Carolina. If this is what the DSA stands for, it’s completely un-American and unhinged.”

Sen.-elect Adam Hamilton (D-KS) is a Methodist pastor who has described himself as a “radical centrist.” He’s also made clear he won’t support ending the filibuster. Hamilton is the type of red-state Democrat who, if he were running for office in a blue state like Massachusetts, you could just as easily imagine on the ballot as a Republican.

Sen.-elect Scott Colom (D-MS), whose father is a Republican, has also worked to distance himself from the national Democratic Party, saying, “I’m not running to be another Democratic senator. I’m running to be Mississippi’s senator.”

Texas Democrats, too, will now seek to redefine what liberal leadership means in the state as they hold a U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s mansion for the first time since the 1990s. The same story is playing out in Georgia, Alaska, Ohio, Iowa, and Kansas, where Democrats flipped Senate seats and the governors’ mansions.

MS NOW’s Steve Ratner highlighted one of the key reasons Democrats swept the midterms, noting that “About 25 million 2024 Trump voters didn’t vote in a midterm House race. 3.6 million backed a Democrat.” Democrats serving in red or competitive districts are no doubt aware that these voters will likely turn out in 2028. Those vulnerable Democrats have the next two years to try to win over those disaffected Trump voters by getting to work on improving the cost of living in the country, but also by ensuring the party doesn’t lurch too far to the left and drive them away.

The post Despite the Rising DSA, the Democratic Party Actually Moved More to the Center first appeared on Mediaite.