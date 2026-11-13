The sports world was stunned by the Friday news that Washington Commanders QB Sam Hartman was chosen as the next star of The Bachelor.

Hartman’s participation in the long-running reality TV show was announced with a tweet from The Bachelor’s official X/Twitter account.

“Meet Sam Hartman, your new Bachelor,” the tweet read. “Don’t miss the season premiere of #TheBachelor March 21 on ABC. Stream on Hulu.”

Hartman, 27, was signed by the Washington Commanders after going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s remained with the team in some capacity since then, alternating from the practice squad to the active roster. At the time of writing, he had yet to see any NFL action.

Naturally, the idea of an active NFL player starring in The Bachelor took more than a few by surprise.

https://twittter.com/MikeGarafolo/status/2121237746089930796?a=tem18aqN-M4wDd4ZaG8&s=20

As noted in a report from ESPN, Hartman will join a long list of professional athletes who have appeared on the show. The report read:

Athletes being featured in “The Bachelor” franchise is nothing new, though. On the 29th season of the dating show, Grant Ellis — who played college basketball at Iona and Southern — held the titular role. The show also counts a list of former NFL players as alumni, including Mel Owens, Jesse Palmer, Colton Underwood and Clay Harbor. Jordan Rodgers, Josh Murray, Dale Moss and Matt James, who played for Wake Forest like Hartman, are other former college football players who have been featured in the franchise.

Hartman joining the franchise also continued another bizarre trend. ACC Network report Taylor Tannebaum pointed out that former Wake Forest coach Dave Slawson has now coached three players that eventually went on to appear on the show.

“The @WakeFB to Bachelor pipeline goes crazy!” she added.

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The post ‘What a Time to Be Alive’: Sports World Reacts to NFL QB Being Announced as the Next Star of The Bachelor first appeared on Mediaite.