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TOP STORY

CORRUPTOR IN CHIEF?

Buckle up, friends: today’s top story is a long one. At this point, the tale of Jensen Huang’s downfall is old hat, but the way the media is analyzing President Donald Trump’s (and cabinet members’) potential involvement is anything but. For the right, the Huang story is really just a leftist attempt to dismantle Trump once and for all. For the left, the president is the center of the story.

THREE TAKES

To the Contrary, Charlie Sykes — The president “is selling out U.S. National Security,” Sykes insisted today. Now that the Huang story has been rolling around the world for a few days, “the scope — and cost — of that betrayal is coming into focus.” For Sykes, that includes a few key notes: Huang was “God of the AI universe” and “forked over $25 million for Trump’s ballroom”; the president “has been a full-throated cheerleader for the AI industry,” and has “argued that competition with China was the reason to furiously build-out data centers”; and perhaps most importantly, “at Huang’s urging, he ignored national security concerns and loosened export controls and allowed the sale of some of our most sensitive AI chips to China.” The president was told “China was spying on the maker of the world’s most sensitive and dangerous technology,” Sykes noted, and he “did nothing.” On top of that, the Howard Lutnick-run Commerce Department halted its own investigation into Megaspeed “after Nvidia’s general counsel directly contacted the investigators by email.” Ultimately, “Congressional investigators will be all over this. And there will be many more rocks to overturn.”

The Bulwark’s Morning Shots, Bill Kristol and Andrew Egger, and The Bulwark’s Receipts, Catherine Rampell — Multiple voices at The Bulwark have taken a hard, and detailed, look at the president’s role in this story. Kristolt noted, “Leaving aside the question of who else at Nvidia was aware of its corporate malfeasance, one should note that in this kind of national security scandal, it takes two to tango: the corporation and the Trump administration.” He also pointed out, “Several parts of the Trump administration have been complicit in this scandal. And many others in the administration kept quiet as they saw the selling out of national security interests proceeding around them — only now claiming they were concerned. Why? Because they work for President Donald Trump. And the central figure in this scandal is not Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, though I’d bet he’ll soon be its designated scapegoat. The central figure is Trump.”

Egger agreed. “It’s one big club,” he wrote today. The scandal is “an extraordinary, burning example of the president rigging the techno-economic system for his own benefit and that of his closest pals, just at a moment of massive populist rage not only against the president’s corruption but also against the techno-economic system generally.” Egger added, “Trump and Howard Lutnick claim to be all-in on AI — even to the point of risking the catastrophic damage of developing runaway AIs that we can no longer control — because they care so much about winning the AI race with China.”

It’s tempting to focus on the more salacious details, but the “far more scandalous” aspect of what’s been happening all week with Huang is “the apparent coverup by a Trump administration so keen to protect its friends, and so eager to juice the stock market, that it was willing to trade away U.S. interests,” Rampell wrote. “Put another way, the horndog may be the headline. But the real story is the transactional way the Trump administration handles all of America’s economic security.”

THREE MORE TAKES

But the story is different on the other side of the media aisle. The focus there appears to be on Trump’s suggestion Tim Cook take over Nvidia, an assertion that Senators on Capitol Hill should investigate anyone but Trump, whether this is one big “coup” against the president, and, for some reason, a Miley Cyrus interview from 2020:

The Daily Wire, The Michael Knowles Show — At The Daily Wire, one focus is on whether or not this is really all one big coup to “get Trump.” (Knowles also opened up his show with the claim that Cyrus “lying to her husband about not being a virgin” is “one of the most depressing cultural signals that I’ve ever seen” — the clip Knowles is referencing is from 2020.) The Nvidia story is “very interesting” because “of how the reporting came out,” Knowles added. He continued, “I see an operation being set in motion that I think is targeting President Trump. And you got possibly, if you don’t mind entertaining my theory for a second, putting on the tinfoil, I think you got possibly a little preview of where this is going during that 60 Minutes interview with Ross Douthat.”

The Daily Caller, Derek VanBuskirk — There’s nothing to see here, and the actual story, per VanBuskirk, is the president’s suggestion that former Apple CEO Tim Cook take over at Nvidia in Huang’s place. Trump is a “longtime” fan of Cook’s and calls him “Tim Apple,” Vanburkirk added. The president even takes to Truth Social from time to time to “call on him to manufacture iPhones in the U.S., and boast of a $500 billion investment from the company in the U.S.”

The Federalist, Margot Cleveland — The scandal is proof-positive of why national security journalist Catherine Herridge should be allowed to protect her sources, Cleveland insisted. Herridge is at the center of a lawsuit filed by Yanping Chen, who “alleged federal government employees leaked FBI records pertaining to an investigation of Chen to ‘one or more employees or agents of Fox News.’” She’s also claimed “illegal leak or leaks of Dr. Chen’s private information to Fox News, three Fox News reports were published and broadcast, leading to the destruction of Dr. Chen’s livelihood and the termination of the University of Management and Technology’s participation in DOD’s Tuition Assistance program.” Herridge was the senior journalist on the reports. The connection to the Nvidia scandal and reporting is this: First, it’s “difficult” to trust The New York Times and “the story had a get-Trump taste to it.” Second, “the entire Nvidia scandal illustrates the importance of confidential sources, not merely to journalism, but also to our national security, for without an assurance of confidentiality, it is unlikely sources will speak to the press.”

TAKEAWAY: There’s either nothing to see here or plenty to see here, depending on who you ask — the Nvidia scandal and reporting on it is a major journalistic coup to be sure, but certainly doesn’t seem like one that was explicitly designed to take down Trump as much as it seems like the consequences to at least one man’s poor choices. Perhaps the more salient question to be asked, especially by right-leaning media, is why does Trump keep showing up at the center of corruption scandal after corruption scandal?

TOP SCOOPS & ANALYSIS

SCOOPThe Washington Sun, Evan McMorris-Santoro, Jasmine Wright, and Manuela Silva — The man accused of killing one person and wounding four others in Washington, D.C., Thursday spoke to The Sun’s Michael Brice-Saddler “several times last year” when Brice-Saddler still worked for The Washington Post (he was laid off in February). After the story broke, “Michael went back to his notes and recordings to detail the story of the shooter’s version of a long-running feud with [James] Stuart, who was the property manager of his condo building.”

SCOOPPOLITICO Playbook, Dasha Burns, Adam Wren, and Will Steakin — “Mark Kelly is winning the Donald Trump primary,” Playbook said today. Kelly told Playbook for The Conversation, “Donald Trump is distracted.” He also insisted, “He doesn’t want to be held accountable for anything. He’s not going to silence me.” As Kelly also noted, the GOP’s efforts to “find a blue boogeyman to turn into a punching bag” in 2026 ended up helping him out. “When the president of the United States says you should be hanged — and that has never happened before in our country’s history, it gets people’s attention.” As a result, Kelly raised $15.2 million for Democrats during the midterms.

ANALYSIS Barrett Media’s Nooner, Kevin Callahan —Dolly Parton’s final, and posthumous, release with U2 is “mandatory content,” Callahan insisted today. As he put it, “Every now and then, a song goes way beyond a normal release week and becomes a genuine event. When that happens, Country radio belongs right at the front of the conversation.” Parton was “already seriously ill” when she recorded the song, and that’s evident. “When you listen, you hear exactly what it cost her. Her voice trembles. You hear the physical exhaustion of her sickness, yet you also hear raw, unfiltered emotion pouring into every word. It is not a polished, artificially tuned vocal. It is the sound of an American icon giving everything she had left.”

ANALYSIS Page Six Hollywood, Ian Mohr — When Xavier Becerra is sworn in as Governor of California, he’ll be “aiming to make it a law that streamers have to disclose their ratings.” That’s something that “the industry has long resisted but will be celebrated by Hollywood’s creative class — as writers feel left out of knowing if their own shows are hits or why they were canceled. The move could also shape future guild contract negotiations.” Becerra’s “California Content Performance Disclosure Requirement” will “require studios and streamers to provide ‘meaningful performance data’ to the town’s creative community.” As Samba TV CEO Ashwin Navin told Page Six Hollywood, “The promise of a digital world is that we’d be swimming in data,” but “none of the data is accessible.”

ANALYSIS The Bulwark’s Huddled Masses, Adrian Carrasquillo vs. Bill O’Reilly — Voters at the border between Texas and Mexico made their voices heard loud and clear in this year’s midterms, and Democrats need to heed their message: “Don’t F this up,” Carrasquillo warned. A group gathered at the Capitol this week “had a clear message for Washington: Latino voters have given Democrats a powerful opportunity. They better not screw it up.” Democrats need to “muster its political courage to make necessary, hard choices in the coming year to fight back against Trump’s mass-deportation program and to undo its ugly, painful consequences.”

O’Reilly also took a look at a relevant story today: a SCOTUS decision this week that told “the Left-Wing Radicals that the president can resume construction of the wall between the US and Mexico.” There are 634 miles of wall construction to complete, he added, and “The obstacle in Trump’s way is that some of these southern states won’t cooperate.” The decision was handed down in an 8-1 vote (the lone dissenting judge was Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who O’Reilly said “dissents from everything that’s not a liberal cause.”) The wall will be “a big part of” the president’s legacy, he added.

BUSINESS OF MEDIA

ADWEEK Daily, Mitchell Parton — International Airlines Group (IAG) — parent company of British Airways, Aer Lingus, and Iberia — is launching IAG Media early next year, creating a unified commerce media network to sell targeted ads across in-flight entertainment, airport lounges, print magazines, and Starlink Wi-Fi connections. QUOTE “Another airline is taking off with a commerce media network. First United, then Delta, and now International Airlines Group…”

Simon Owens’s Media Newsletter, Simon Owens — Traditional broadcast networks are seriously under-monetizing their digital footprints. While Saturday Night Live‘s 51st season amassed 2.5 billion views on YouTube, it generated an estimated $10 million in ad revenue, which is just a fraction of its $100 million linear broadcast haul. QUOTE “Is that number good or bad? Well, some experts estimate that SNL’s linear TV broadcast generates around $100 million per season, so that would mean YouTube makes up 10% of its revenue. And I would argue that NBC, like most traditional TV networks, is under monetizing its YouTube channel, so the potential for generating far more revenue is likely there.”

The Ankler’s The Wakeup, Sean McNulty — HBO and Max content chief Casey Bloys made his first major original series greenlight for Paramount+ following the Skydance merger, ordering the Premier League soccer comedy Day 1s starring Damian Lewis and executive produced by Matthew Vaughn and Cristiano Ronaldo. QUOTE “It sounds a bit like Entourage meets pro soccer football, centering on a young footballer who makes it to the PREMIER LEAGUE for BRENTFORD (#realteam based in West London), but keeps the people who were with him from the start around him (his ‘Day 1s’).”

Barrett Media’s Morning Edition, Garrett Searight — iHeartMedia wants you to know it is not selling its podcasts, thank you very much. The company forcefully knocked down reports that it was exploring a sale of its podcast division, pivoting from previously dismissing video podcasting as a “fad” to viewing digital and video audio as an essential growth engine it cannot afford to shed. Searight breaks down everything their denial says (and means) in an interesting write-up at the link. QUOTE “A report from Bloomberg claimed the company had held preliminary talks about a sale. However, iHeartMedia fired back quickly and forcefully in a statement to Barrett Media… Put simply, iHeart owns the kind of asset plenty of rivals would love to have.”

The Ankler’s Like & Subscribe, Natalie Jarvey — This was a topic that got a lot of play toward the end of summer, as far as the newsletters are concerned, but Jarvey has an interesting new look at it: Top digital creators are increasingly bypassing Hollywood to build multi-million-dollar physical studio infrastructure in regional markets. For instance, Kinigra Deon and Reggie Washington scaled a 40,000-square-foot facility with a 50-person crew in Birmingham, Alabama. Legacy streamers are clearly and aggressively seeking creator-led IP. QUOTE “And if you build it, they will come. Hollywood is now pounding at the door of entrepreneurial creators like Deon and Washington as legacy entertainment companies look to attract young, distracted and very online audiences. Take Rock Squad Studios, the company behind a family-friendly YouTube channel with 5 million subscribers. Last year, Rock Squad entered into a partnership with Tubi and now devotes much of its 25-person staff to producing programming for the streamer.”

OTHER COOL STUFF

The Ankler’s Prestige Junkie — Did you know Matt Damon has never won an acting Oscar? His sole Academy Award arrived 28 years ago for co-writing Good Will Hunting and it’s been crickets since. Director Christopher Nolan is personally taking on the task of lobbying for Damon, whose three-decade drought has surely been an Odyssey.

Barrett Media’s Morning Edition — After losing an on-air midterm election bet, 1210 WPHT Philadelphia morning radio host Nick Kayal was forced to pay up by sprinting up the iconic Rocky art museum steps sporting a custom T-shirt reading “I’M A TALAFREAKO.”

WHAT GOT MISSED?

POLITICO Playbook, Dasha Burns, Adam Wren, and Will Steakin — The president has been on a nominating spree and has so far put up Republicans and Democrats for openings at federal agencies. That includes “Steven Levine and Kristin Johnson for the SEC and Nathan Anonick and Matthew Rowland for the CFTC. And the White House thinks it’s making progress on getting Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) to back down from his hold on executive branch nominees.”

The Washington Sun, Evan McMorris-Santoro, Jasmine Wright, and Manuela Silva — There is “tumult under the strain” of Trump’s tariffs and “other pressures on farmers” at the Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. That includes an “expletive-filled meeting hosted by Conservation Service Chief Colton Buckley, a political appointee, that preceded six of the agency’s state conservationists being reassigned or detailed elsewhere. Employees say they’re in an impossible spot.” As one person told The Sun, “Trump’s tariffs hurt the farmers. [His workforce-reduction efforts] hurt the farmers, and career employees are being punished after being placed in a compromised position.”

NEWSLETTER OF THE DAY

CJR’s Laurels and Darts, Susie Banikarim — Life is just different in Appalachia, and that’s certainly true of the newspapers and news stations that operate in the region, which spans around 2,050 miles. Banikarim awarded a laurel today to The Appalachian, a newspaper founded in 1934 that “fills an important local news gap.” The newspaper is run out of Appalachian State University, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have readers. Photographer Noah Williford said, “A lot of smaller newspapers are owned by larger companies and are letting go of staff or increasing prices. People in places like Appalachia are going to look for news that they both can trust and can afford. And that historically is student media.” What follows is an excellent tale of the power of student media, and what just one newspaper can mean to an entire region — an excellent way to end the week.

This newsletter was produced by Lindsey Ellefson.

The post Right-and Left-Leaning Media Both Put Trump at the Center of Nvidia Scandal, but For Different Reasons first appeared on Mediaite.