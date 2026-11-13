Cole Tomas Allen, the accused White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter, has been charged in a new indictment that adds a terrorism charge.

The annual confab of politicos and journalists hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association erupted in chaos on April 25 when a gunman fired several shots. Secret Service whisked President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance out of the room, and all other government officials were safely evacuated as well.

Allen, a 31-year-old from California, was quickly apprehended and arrested before being able to enter the ballroom. He was originally charged with three federal crimes: an attempt to carry out a political assassination, transporting a firearm across state lines, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Allen is facing a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.

Shortly before the shooting, Allen allegedly sent a manifesto he had written to family members in which he mocked the WHCD event security as exhibiting a “level of incompetence” that he called “insane,” as well as a detailed discussion of why he considered Trump and other high-ranking administration officials to be valid “targets,” referring to the president as “a pedophile, rapist, and traitor.”

The dinner was rescheduled and held in July without reported security incidents. Allen remains in custody of the D.C. Department of Corrections.

The three-page superseding indictment (a filing that replaces the previous indictment to bring new charges, add new allegations, etc.) was filed by the office of U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, and lists five counts against Allen, including a new terrorism charge under D.C. law, as reported by Politico’s Kyle Cheney.

The five counts in the new indictment are four federal charges: 1) attempting to assassinate the President of the United States; 2) assaulting an officer or employee of the United States with a deadly weapon; 3) transportation of a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce with the intent to commit a felony; 4) using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence; and a fifth count for the D.C. charges of an act of terrorism while armed and attempted first degree murder.

Read the indictment here.

The post DOJ Adds Terrorism Charge to Indictment Against Alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooter first appeared on Mediaite.