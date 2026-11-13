Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) revealed that Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) has been spending her time on the Republican side of the aisle since returning to Congress after her controversial endorsement of Mike Rogers.

Ocasio-Cortez joined Don Lemon and former Florida Senate candidateAngie Nixon on The Don Lemon Show this week where ripped into Stevens over what she described as a “betrayal” of the Democratic Party and Sen-Elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI), who defeated Rogers in the midterm elections following his primary victory over Stevens.

Ocasio-Cortez also claimed she spoke to Stevens on the phone days before her Rogers announcement and Stevens insisted that rumors about her crossing the political aisle were not true:

She’s been with the Republicans ever since she’s come back so she’s been on the Republican side of the aisle. I spoke to her just days before what happened. I talked to her on the phone, I said, I heard this, but is it true? She swore up and down that it was not true, that her consideration of endorsing Abdul was just a crazy rumor and she would never do something like that and the thing is…this is just the epitome of a certain kind of transactional politics, of, like, if it’s not me, I’m gonna take the whole ship down, and it’s really sad.

She also blasted Stevens’s decision to announce her endorsement of Rogers at a “Black church” in Detroit:

This isn’t just about endorsing the Republican. This is about voting against every woman’s right to choose in America. This is about keeping the minimum wage at less than a living level. This is about a betrayal. And to use the Black church as the venue for doing that is a level of…it’s beyond disrespect. It’s a violation of so much that is sacred, not just spiritually, but in terms of the history of this country.

Stevens’s endorsement came after her fiancé, Jason Turkish, endorsed Rogers and slammed El-Sayed, accusing his campaign of pushing antisemitic tropes.

Stevens insisted that she was still a “very proud Democrat” when she endorsed Rogers, who also had the backing of President Donald Trump.

On Monday, several media outlets reported that Stevens stayed in the House Republican cloakroom during votes.

Watch above via The Don Lemon Show.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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