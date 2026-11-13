UFC head Dana White dished to Fox News’ Lara Trump about “almost inadvertently” becoming President Donald Trump’s new press secretary over the course of a “crazy” 48 hours.

White sat for an interview with Lara Trump on My View with Lara Trump, which will air in full on Fox News on Saturday at 9 PM ET.

“It’s been quite a week for you. Part of your week included you almost inadvertently becoming the next press secretary for the White House. Tell me about all of that. How was it to actually stand there at the podium with the president, which we saw you do earlier this week,” Lara Trump told White.

The longtime friend of Trump called the chaotic few days that ended with him talking to reporters in the White House press room an “amazing experience.”

“No, it was incredible. What an amazing experience. Literally when I was pulling in the gates of the White House, his assistant called and said, hey, we’re going to take you right down to the press room, he wants you. I was like, what. This is crazy. It was a very unique and crazy 48 hours for me,” he said.

Trump took to Truth Social last week and said he was officially offering the press secretary gig to White.

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States,” the president wrote, adding that White should bring along some of his UFC fighters as “assistants.”

Trump later brought out White in the briefing room and admitted he was “having a little bit of fun” with the whole thing.

Karoline Leavittleft the role of White House press secretary at the end of August and with the exception of an infamous five-day run by Katie Zacharia in the role, the administration has been without a replacement.

Lara Trump also asked White if he’s concerned at all about potential probes from Democrats with their new congressional majorities considering his closeness to Trump. White put on a UFC event outside the White House over the summer and he’s long described Trump as a personal friend and early supporter of UFC.

“There have been a lot of people on the Democrat side of the aisle who in the wake of their midterm win have said that they want to target the president, they want to target, you know companies who have worked with him and and allies they feel of President Trump. Are you worried at all about ending up in the crosshairs of these people?” Lara Trump asked.

White said he’s not concerned because he hasn’t done anything that would be “illegal” in the world of politics.

“Well, I mean, we kind of expected that. If you didn’t do anything illegal or anything wrong, I don’t know why you’d have to be worried. I’ve never done anything, you know, in the political world that would be illegal, where anybody should come after me or anything that we have to hide. So yeah. I expect it, but no, I’m not worried about it,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

The post ‘This Is Crazy’: Dana White Dishes About Wild 48 Hours Where He ‘Almost Inadvertently’ Became Trump’s Press Secretary first appeared on Mediaite.