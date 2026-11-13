Sarah Longwell, the co-founder and publisher of The Bulwark, spoke at the What’s Next conference in Denver this week and, while trying to hype up the crowd, quipped that the “Never Trump” movement is now largely made up of “libs just like the rest of you.”

A clip of Longwell introducing herself on Thursday quickly went viral among her critics. In the clip she said, “Come on, Libs! I didn’t come here so you could sit here like it’s a conference. All right guys, I’m Sarah Longwell, the publisher of The Bulwark.”

After a brief applause, she added, “Thank you, I hope I’ve got some Bulwark people out here. You may know us, we’re the ‘Never Trumpers.’ At least we were ten years ago, now we’re just kind of libs just like the rest of you. Just libs, hoping you guys can do it right. Hoping that we can seize this moment.”

Longwell, a former GOP political operative and longtime pollster, is also one of the people behind the Republican Accountability Project and its umbrella organization Defending Democracy Together. Both non-profit organizations targeted Republican voters in the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections with anti-Trump messaging.

The two-day What’s Next conference was hosted by a group called Majority Democrats and was billed as a gathering of party officials and strategists aimed at plotting the future of the party following the midterm gains.

The Bulwark announced this week that it was partnering with Vox Media, signing a three-year advertising sales and marketing deal with the progressive media company to help better monetize its podcasts. The Bulwark’s flagship, eponymous podcast took a notably leftward turn in February of 2024 when Tim Miller took over for Charlie Sykes,who left the outlet he had co-founded to pursue independent journalism.

Many on the right were quick to pounce on Longwell’s comments, and she defended herself on social media, writing, “My earnest response to my haterz screeching about me calling myself a ‘lib’ is that I am and always have been a classical liberal who believes in American liberal democracy. The conservative movement and the GOP abandoned liberal democracy to suck up to an authoritarian. I remain committed to the project of liberal democracy. The one you sold out so easily.”

Longwell’s post came in reply to Meghan McCain, who wrote, “At least she’s admitting she abandoned all her beliefs and principles for a paycheck.”

The Dispatch’s Stephen Hayes posted, “We’re not libs.”

GOP operative Steve Guest added, “The professional ‘Never Trump’ caucus admits the obvious: They’re just libs.”

Longwell spoke to Axios about the Vox Media deal this week and noted that The Bulwark is looking to capitalize on its massive audience growth in recent years and to move beyond being defined by its opposition to Trump – whose relevance is waning following the midterms.

“We’re a big media company now, and I think we’re the future,” Longwell said, adding, “I don’t think the Trump question has any bearing anymore on that.”

The post Bulwark Publisher Tells Democratic Party Conference: ‘Never Trumpers’ Are Now ‘Libs Just Like the Rest of You’ first appeared on Mediaite.