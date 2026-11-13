Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) if he’d be “interested” in replacing Defense Secretary PeteHegseth as rumors increase about the Republican’s political future.

DeSantis joined Doocy on The FOX News Rundown podcast on Friday and Doocy wrapped up the interview by noting DeSantis’s name has been tossed around multiple times as a potential Hegseth replacement.

“Before I let you go I gotta ask, your name has come up at least twice in the last two years. There have been problems at the Pentagon with the secretary as war. As somebody that President Trump could nominate to replace him, including in the lame duck that we are now in. Is that something you would be interested in?” Doocy asked.

A report from CBS News this month suggested President Donald Trump was asking advisors about whether or not he should boot Hegseth, but the president has publicly stood by Hegseth and said he has every intention of keeping him at his current post.

Hegseth’s handling of the Iran war has faced bipartisan backlash and Vice President JD Vance was among the voices on the right who quickly blamed the war for Republicans losing congressional majorities in the midterms.

DeSantis told Doocy he’s never spoken to Trump about replacing Hegseth and he’s all for the president standing by his secretary.

The governor said:

Anytime I’m mentioned that’s just people doing it. I see President Trump frequently now that he’s back in Florida. I’ve never discussed it with him. It’s never been anything I’ve asked. And, quite frankly, I think he’s going to stand by the current secretary after this impeachment gambit. I mean, you can disagree with a cabinet secretary, but to just try to use impeachment on policy grounds and policy differences, I don’t think that’s a good precedent and so I think the Republicans were right to say no to that and I think the president’s right to stand by his secretary and not cave to that type of tactic.

Articles of impeachment were recently introduced in the House by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) against Hegseth, accusing the secretary of unconstitutional actions in the war, but the effort stalled, partly thanks to 11 Democrats missing the vote.

DeSantis will soon be leaving office, with Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) stepping in as Florida governor after the midterms. DeSantis has been critical of his party and right-wing media in the wake of the GOP losses, leading to speculation in Washington, D.C. about exactly what his next step will be.

“This is as close to an extinction-level event for Republicans in many parts of the country, as we have seen probably in the last 100 years. In January, when everyone in office leaves, who were either term-limited or voted out, of the ten largest states in this union, only one state will have Republican control of their state. The state of Florida,” DeSantis said after the midterms.

Watch above via The FOX News Rundown podcast.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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