Allies of JD Vance told CNN that the vice president was still mulling whether 2028 is “his time” to run for president in the aftermath of the midterm shellacking suffered by Republicans.

CNN’s Alayna Treene reported that Vance “is really wrestling with his ambitions” as the 2028 elections inch closer.

“We spoke with roughly a dozen of the vice president’s allies and his advisers, and he still has just not made up his mind about what he wants to do,” Treene said Friday. “They described someone who is really wrangling with this decision over his future political ambitions, the fracturing that we saw of the MAGA coalition in last week’s very disappointing midterm elections for Republicans, and then also, of course, the demands of father[hood].”

Vance welcomed his fourth child with wife, Usha, in July.

“He’s also, though, we’re told, very committed to wanting to rebuild the movement that helped relaunch the president’s second bid successfully, of course, to the White House in 2024. It’s just a question of whether or not he’s going to be the one to lead it,” Treene said.

Treene said one Vance ally told her, ‘The question isn’t if JD can do it, it’s if the Iran war is still happening, can any Republican do it? If they don’t end the war in Iran, no Republican has a shot at 2028.”

“I should be clear…in these conversations, some people say they actually still think it’s more likely that the vice president does run than that he doesn’t,” Treene said. “They also insist that if he does ultimately launch a presidential bid, they think that he will be the frontrunner, that he will dominate the primaries.”

Treene added, “One thing, as well, that I think is important to note in all of this is the Trump factor. Of course, the vice president is going to have to deal with having to defend his role in this administration and the decisions that are made with also his own political future.”

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters showed 34% said Vance would be an “excellent” presidential candidate in 2028, and 28% said he would be a “good” candidate. Seventeen percent said Vance would be “only fair,” and 13% said he would be a “poor” candidate.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

The post Vance Grappling With Whether 2028 Is ‘His Time’ After Midterm Blowout, Allies Tell CNN first appeared on Mediaite.