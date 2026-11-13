Angie Nixon flat-out called veteran Democratic strategist James Carville a “racist” after she watched his blunt analysis of her Florida Senate loss in the midterm elections.

Nixon joined Joy Reid on The Joy Reid Show on Thursday, and while Reid was hyping her up for another run for office, Nixon decided to turn her attention to Carville and his take on her loss to Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL).

Nixon appeared to be reacting to Carville, 82, getting into a debate with Gen Z for Change founder Aidan Kohn-Murphy, 22, in a Politicon video about the midterms.

As Kohn-Murphy defended Nixon during the showdown, Carville dismissed the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member candidate, calling her a “uniquely bad candidate.”

“I understand that progressive America loves her and that’s great. I like winning, OK? I don’t like ideological purity. In fact, I can’t stand it! I can’t stand people who think they’re more moral than other people. The most important thing in politics is winning, and when you lose, I don’t like you,” Carville said.

Nixon noted that Carville was more supportive of David Jolly, the Democrat who lost the gubernatorial race in Florida to Byron Donalds.

Carville had explained in the Politicon video that he’s more ideologically aligned with Jolly over progressives like Nixon.

In response to that, Nixon went off:

James Carville, honey, I don’t know if you saw his analysis on the election and for him to say that he doesn’t like me or something and he doesn’t like people who don’t win and then somebody checked him and said, well, you like David Jolly…that man is a racist. The way in which he talks and how he has continued to downplay the work that I was able to do, the work that other folks were able to do, Black candidates, is just really mad disrespectful. And some people — we need to call him out on that. He needs to go retire and stop being disrespectful because what he’s going to wind up doing is causing a mass exodus, leading to a mass exodus of Black people from the party and he should not want that, but they can’t keep platforming him to be disrespectful.

Nixon went on to claim that Carville’s criticism of her is rooted in white supremacy, while Reid dismissed Carville as an “artifact” in the party.

Speaking directly into the camera, Nixon delivered a message right to Carville:

You were very disrespectful and it doesn’t matter if you don’t like me. I didn’t drag anyone down. You can see by the margins in regards to who I turned out. They were Black people, they were young people, everywhere we had an operation, they turned out. Lower propensity, what I like to call high potential voters, are people who are not historically midterm voters. And so James Carville, your analysis is whack, it is not truthful, and it is rooted in the white supremacy that continues to run this country.

Watch above via The Joy Reid Show.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

The post Angie Nixon Goes Nuclear on ‘Racist’ James Carville, Warns He’ll Cause ‘Mass Exodus of Black People’ From Dem Party first appeared on Mediaite.