Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) predicted that House Republicans will be less eager to “fall in line” behind President Donald Trump after last week’s midterm losses, including her own.

The Republican Party had one of its worst midterm performances in recent memory, losing control of the House and Senate and allowing the Democrats to gain significant majorities in Congress. In the midterm postmortem, many have declared the Trump era was over.

During a Thursday interview with NewsNation’s Blake Burman, Boebert suggested Trump’s influence is waning:

BURMAN: What’s happening in the House when you talk to your colleagues? Do they believe that they still need to fall in line behind the president given the widespread losses last Tuesday? BOEBERT: I doubt it. I’ve seen this before, after the 2020 election where everyone who was begging for President Trump’s endorsement was in the GOP conference screaming that everything is his fault and we don’t need to listen to him anymore. And then the same ones went and begged for another endorsement in the next two elections. But also, the Senate hasn’t really been listening to the president. He wanted us to pass the SAVE America Act. He wanted these confirmations. There was so much that the Senate could have done. We’ve actually passed really good pieces of legislation to the Senate that they’ve blatantly ignored, so I don’t see any changes with the Senate lame duck.

Trump’s influence within the GOP has been the subject of intense debate since last week’s loss. A recent poll conducted by Politico has revealed that most MAGA voters actually think the president has lost power in his own party.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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