A clash reportedly erupted within CBS News last month over an investigation into alleged links between Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI), then a candidate, and the Muslim Brotherhood.

According to Zeteo journalist Justin Baragona the October 29 article faced significant internal resistance before publication, including objections from CBS News president Tom Cibrowski.

Two network sources told Baragona that standards officials questioned the absence of a “smoking gun” and raised concerns that the reporting relied heavily on insinuations, guilt by association, and anti-Muslim stereotypes.

The dispute followed an October Semafor report revealing that CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss had personallyencouraged CBS journalists to devote substantial resources to investigating El-Sayed’s alleged connections to the Islamist organization.

Weiss reportedly assigned the network’s investigative unit to examine the Michigan Democrat’s background, despite his repeated denials of any association with the group.

The article examined El-Sayed’s estranged mother’s employment at an agency accused of assisting terrorist organizations, his half-sister’s comments about their mother’s activism in the 1970s, and his support for a petition concerning former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi.

Baragona reported that Weiss deputies Charles Forelle and Adam Rubenstein pushed for publication, while CBS standards officials sought additional context.

Following what was described as internal “back-and-forth,” the final article included references to El-Sayed’s Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, supporting aid to Morsi’s government in 2012.

One CBS insider disputed suggestions of an extraordinary confrontation, describing the exchanges as a “very normal editorial process” in which the article was “debated among a senior team.” The insider also denied that Forelle and Rubenstein had aggressively pushed the piece, although both participated in editing.

The controversy comes after Weiss reportedly intervened in another CBS article about El-Sayed’s past social media posts concerning the September 11 attacks, which prompted accusations of anti-Muslim bias.

El-Sayed went on to win Michigan’s Senate race in the November 3 midterms, becoming the first Muslim elected to the chamber.

Throughout the campaign, President Donald Trump and Rogers repeatedly sought to associate El-Sayed with the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed rejected the allegations, telling Fox News he had “never been” and “never will be a member of the Muslim Brotherhood.”

In response to the Zeteo report, a CBS News source told Mediaite: “Zeteo is open and transparent about their political and foreign policy leanings, and about their support for Abdul El-Sayed. So, it’s not surprising they would take issue — and try to stir up controversy when there is none — about a strongly reported CBS News piece that went through normal editorial channels and has not had any of its reporting called into question. Look at their coverage of CBS News — it’s universally critical and this is another controversy they are making up out of full cloth.”

The post Internal Strife Reported at CBS News Over Probe Linking El-Sayed to Muslim Brotherhood first appeared on Mediaite.