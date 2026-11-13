President Donald Trump warned Stephen A. Smith he could be in for some “nasty” business if he decides to ditch his broadcasting gigs and run for political office.

Smith sat down with the president this week for an interview, which followed Smith accompanying Bill Maher and Kid Rock to a White House dinner.

Trump lost it on Maher after the dinner, dropping a 1,000-plus word rant against the comedian, attacking everything from his physical appearance to his career.

The president appeared more positive toward Smith. As they wrapped up their nearly one-hour talk, Trump was raving about the the country being “hotter” than ever when he turned his attention to Smith and told him he was also doing “hotter” than he was before this second Trump term.

“You’re doing very well. Are you going to run for office? I would keep your life the way it is,” Trump told Smith.

“Yes, sir. I like my life,” Smith said.

“You’ll find it very nasty if you do,” Trump warned.

Smith revealed this was the second time Trump had been giving him this warning.

“You told me that weeks ago, and I totally believe you,” he said.

Smith has been all over the map about jumping into politics, teasing a possible White House run numerous times. In 2025 he appeared to change his mind within weeks.

He told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in March that he was no longer considering a presidential run, but the very next month he declared he’s “officially leaving all doors open.”

Smith told Hannity he didn’t want to give up his lucrative media contracts in favor of political office, but a month later, he said at a Las Vegas event that he’s been approached by people about a serious run for office.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve had no choice but to get more serious about it,” he said at the time.

Watch above via Straight Shooter.

The post Trump Sternly Warns Stephen A. Smith to Stay Far Away From Political Office: ‘You’ll Find It Very Nasty’ first appeared on Mediaite.