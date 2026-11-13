The proof is in the pudding, or in this case, the honey.

Fox News dove right into the Jensen Huang infidelity scandal that cost him his job as CEO on Friday’s Fox & Friends, seeking insight from a former honeypot operative, internet personality, and self-proclaimed Russian secret agent, Aliia Roza.

Huang resigned as CEO of chipmaker Nvidia on Thursday after three extramarital affairs were exposed, including one with a suspected Russian spy named Alice Huang (no relation).

Alice Huang, an executive at the Singapore-based tech and cloud company Megaspeed, was believed to have been passing secrets to Beijing as the U.S. and China were locked in a tense AI race.

Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones opened the interview with Roza by asking her to “walk us through the process. How do you normally select a target in something like this?”

She replied: “Jensen Huang’s case is actually perfectly orchestrated social engineering. Because as we know, the husband of Alice Huang, Kang Wei, introduced his own wife to Jensen a few years ago, where Kang Wei initially met Jensen in 2015. Apparently, Kang Wei faced police investigation due to the stock manipulation. His company initially was working on gaming.”

Steering back to the honeypot operation, Jones followed up: “So, when you finally get that introduction into the target, this person that you want to get information for, when do you make your move? Is it six months? Is it weeks? Or do you just kind of feel it out?”

“It doesn’t really have a timeline,” Roza said. “The most important [is] how you approach, and as I said earlier, the husband of Alice Huang, who became the friend of Jensen when he introduced his wife to Jensen, this is a perfect, friendly introduction because when somebody comes from somebody you know, you already trust this person. And that’s what we’re talking about. Alice came not as a random woman. She came to the business of her because, as we know, Megaspeed bought chips from Nvidia for $4.8 billion, which is a significant amount.”

As Jones noted that the spy tactics involve attractive women and sexual relations, Roza went on:

Well, first of all, you develop the trust, friendship. You see the most powerful man become the most vulnerable he becomes. And as we know, Jensen Huang had already admitted to affairs. Alice Huang and Kimberly Powell. This is vulnerability. Once you start to trust the target and have you more mutual connections in business, in relationships, in friendship, we know we saw this from 2024, 2025 type a when Alice was kissing and touching Jensen and he publicly admitted the intimate connection. We understand that there is something more going on and the question is what was this pillow talk? What did he share to her? And who were the people in this inner circle who would know the information and that would be the risk to a nation’s security.

In an apparent Freudian slip, Jones said he had “15 sex- 15 seconds” left in the interview before asking one final question: “Aliia, do you get most of your information during the pillow talk?”

“Absolutely, yes,” she quickly answered. “That’s how honeytrap works. That’s the name of the game.”

Watch above via Fox News.

The post Fox News Brings In Ex-‘Russian Secret Agent’ to Detail How Honeytrap Operations Work: ‘Do You Get Most of Your Information From the Pillow Talk?’ first appeared on Mediaite.