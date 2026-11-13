Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tossed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick right under the bus when asked why a firm at the center of the ongoing Nvidia drama had not been added to a list of companies posing a national security threat.

Bessent appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Friday morning, when Joe Kernen brought up reports about tensions between Bessent and Lutnick. Those dust-ups between the two have primarily been over a Singaporean data center company called Megaspeed, which is at the heart on the ongoing drama with Nvidia and its now-ex-CEOJensen Huang.

Huang resigned as head of his own company this week after multiple reports revealed three separate affairs, including one with a woman named Alice Huang, no relation, whom U.S. officials have identified as a spy for China. Alice Huang helped lead Megaspeed, and Bessent and Lutnick reportedly went through a tense confrontation recently over the Commerce Department’s failure to place Megaspeed on the U.S. entities list, a blacklist for companies identified as a possible national security threat to the U.S.

“There have been reports that there was some tension between you and Secretary Lutnick about why Megaspeed was not placed on the entity list. And I’m just wondering about the interagency coordination. Could Treasury have done that? Was it only, you know, Lutnick that could… have done that. What about the coordination?” Kernen asked Bessent on Friday.

Bessent casually blamed the Commerce Department, which oversees the Bureau of Industry and Security, the agency in control of the entities list.

“Yes, well I can tell you there was coordination,” Bessent told Kernen. “Treasury, War, USTR, and State, they were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the entity list for months, but Commerce [and] BIS has the pin, and you will have to ask them about their internal processes.”

Axios reported, citing multiple sources, that Lutnick had received a classified memo about Jensen Huang’s relationship to a Chinese spy.

When Bessent reportedly confronted him this week on why there was a delay in adding Megaspeed to the entities list, Lutnick simply said he’d “look into it.”

The Megaspeed reports are not the first sign of Bessent and Lutnick’s tense relationship. According to the book, Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Bessent gave Lutnick a dressing-down right in front of the president over Ukrainian minerals.

Watch above via CNBC.

The post Scott Bessent Throws Howard Lutnick Right Under the Bus Over Firm at Center of Nvidia Drama: ‘You Will Have to Ask Them’ first appeared on Mediaite.