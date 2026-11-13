A U.S. soldier arrested in the United Kingdom on suspicion of spying for Russia was identified this week as Lt. Col. Brandon Tyner, according to multiple reports.

Tyner, 41, was first identified by The Wall Street Journal, though the arrest had made headlines before that, with FBI Director Kash Patel posting about the Russia espionage case on social media on Tuesday.

“A U.S. Army soldier has been arrested with our partners in the UK in a Russia-related espionage investigation,” Patel announced. “Our message is clear: This [FBI] has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States. FBI will continue using every resource at our disposal to hunt down any subject who compromises our national security. 167 counterintelligence and espionage arrests in 21 months — up 53%. Thanks to MI5, UK Counterrrorism Police and Defence Counterintelligence, and U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command. Investigation ongoing. More to come.”

Tyner, who served in Afghanistan and has received decorations like the Bronze Star, was taken into custody near Gloucester, England. His arrest was part of a larger counterterrorism investigation. Officials said Tyner had access to “sensitive information,” though it’s unclear what this specific information was.

The soldier was working as a G-1 operations officer at the headquarters for NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps.

Tyner is reportedly expected to be charged in the coming days by British authorities, and it’s likely he’ll also face separate charges in the U.S., where he’d be prosecuted under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

He was arrested on suspicion of violating sections 1 and 3 of the National Security Act, according to police. Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon, the commanding general of U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command, said in a statement that the alleged conduct of such a senior soldier is “a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent.”

“This case demonstrates the strength of our partnerships and the resolve of the counterintelligence community,” he said. “I am grateful to the U.K. and the FBI for their professionalism and teamwork throughout this investigation.”

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