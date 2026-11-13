CNBC’s Jim Cramer claims numerous “household names” are interested in Nvidia’s top job — but the financial guru was quick to back newly installed interim CEO Colette Kress, calling her “one of the most rigorous, intense, tough people I have met in my life.”

Appearing Thursday on Erin Burnett Outfront, Cramer recalled to anchor Erin Burnett how then-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had once flown out to meet investors who became millionaires because they took Cramer’s advice to invest in the company.

Cramer was clear about his affection for the billionaire, but noted that he was relieved the chipmaker dumped the married 63-year-old exec after a blossoming scandal involving multiple alleged affairs.

“A lot of people say like, ‘Why didn’t they keep him?’ Because it would help the stock,” Cramer said.

“Well, you know, I love stocks. But there are other things like, there’s like the nation; what’s right; morality. These are all concepts that we used to really believe in.”

He then spoke of how much Huang meant to him.

“You know, I named my dog after Nvidia. That was a, that was a tell,” Cramer told Burnett, before talking about Huang’s visit with Cramer’s investors’ club.

“Jensen said, ‘Look, I want to meet them.’ Then I said, ‘Let’s do a group picture.’ And Jensen said, ‘No, I want a selfie with each person.’

“This is Jensen that I love, OK? This is the Jensen that I’m sad about. I love Jensen Huang, but Jensen let me down. And he let his wife down. He let his kids down. He let his shareholders down. He let — he didn’t let my dog down, because he died before he ever saw this,” Cramer quipped.

“Oh,” Burnett gasped.

“No, it’s all right,” Cramer told her. “The dog answered to Nvidia as long as you had a piece of steak in your hand.”

He then went on to laud Kress, whom Huang once reportedly belittled during a company meeting as “a deer in the headlights.”

Cramer had nothing but praise for Kress:

Listen, Colette Kress is in charge. She is CFO. She is one of the most rigorous, intense, tough people I have ever met in my life. I was always scared when I talked to her. She’s in charge of speaking to all the, all the big accounts. She knew the company, the actual nuts and bolts of the company better than Jensen. I think she is, I’ve been schooled by her. It has — I’ve had the wrath of Colette when she thought I wasn’t smart enough, I used to hang up the phone and say, ‘Oh god, I’m such idiot. She’s so brilliant.’ She’s in charge and she’s the keeper of the money. She’s the keeper of all these arrangements, people who — there are 49,000 people at this company. And there’s one guy with a leather jacket. That’s an insult to the other 49,000 people that the leather jacket guy is gone, and therefore they’re nothing. Colette is going to take this — do you know how many people want the job? And Colette will have it. Great. And I have more confidence in Colette than I had in Jensen. In the end, Jensen was like doing stuff. I mean, like he was signing women in inappropriate places and stuff and doing a lot of stuff.

Huang resigned Thursday days after admitting he’d had an affair with a woman, Alice Huang, no relation, suspected of being a Chinese spy. Subsequent reports also allegedly Jensen Huang had affairs with Nvidia employees.

Watch above via CNN.

The post Jim Cramer Praises New Nvidia CEO Colette Kress, Tells CNN’s Erin Burnett Jensen Huang Is ‘One Guy With a Leather Jacket’ first appeared on Mediaite.