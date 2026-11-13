Joe Scarborough blamed conservative networks and Elon Musk’s X for keeping Republicans “locked away from the reality” of public opinion ahead of their crushing midterm election defeats, arguing that the party had been wrong on virtually “every major issue.”

Speaking on Morning Joe Friday, Scarborough said Republicans had ignored repeated polling warnings about their policy positions as contributor Katty Kay noted the “extraordinary disconnect” before the election only for conservatives to admit “post-facto” they were “out of touch.”

“Yeah, but how out of touch they were is historic. It was shocking. They were wrong on every major issue,” Scarborough said.

He continued: “They were completely wrong on the [Iran] war. They were completely wrong on tariffs. They were completely wrong on data centers. They were completely wrong on AI – and I’m talking about the Republican Party taken as a whole. They were completely wrong on affordability. They were completely wrong on slashing health care for rural Americans. They were completely wrong on issue after issue after issue after issue.”

Scarborough said his show had repeatedly highlighted polling showing voters rejecting Republican policies, including surveys conducted by Fox News itself.

“So my question today is, how could any Republican be surprised?” he asked.

“And the only answer is they were locked in this bubble, this echo chamber between X and whatever TV stations they wanted to watch that would regurgitate what they wanted back to them,” he added.

The former Republican congressman then singled out Fox News, accusing the conservative network of prioritizing culture-war controversies while other broadcasters covered major Democratic victories: “And I will say, I’ll just say it, you watch Fox News right now and while the other networks are talking about a historic win in Mississippi.”

“At that same time, you know, they’ll be talking about illegal immigrants or trans athletes or some other issue that kept Republicans locked away from the reality, these candidates, and made them lose in the most historic landslide, I’d say, since 1966,” he concluded.

Watch above via MS NOW.

The post Joe Scarborough Blames Musk’s X, Fox News for Keeping GOP ‘Locked Away from Reality’ Before Midterms: ‘Wrong on Every Major Issue!’ first appeared on Mediaite.