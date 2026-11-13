Progressive Democrats and prominent left-wing pundits are celebrating Senator Chris Van Hollen’s (D-MD) decision to challenge Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for Senate majority leader.

The reaction followed Van Hollen’s announcement Thursday night that he would seek the top Senate post after Democrats swept back into power in last week’s midterm elections, setting up an unusually public leadership battle within the party.

Speaking to host Jen Psaki on MS NOW, Van Hollen argued that the election result represented a demand for change, including within the Democratic leadership itself.

“Yes, I am planning to run for the Senate majority leader, and let me tell you why – because this is not about any one individual, but it is about answering the call of the American people,” he said.

Van Hollen pledged to use the Senate’s “full power” to advance Democratic priorities, including cutting off funding for President Donald Trump’s war in Iran. He claimed that “more than 10” Democrats had already committed to supporting his leadership bid.

Schumer responded shortly after the announcement, insisting he had sufficient backing to remain in charge.

The challenge nevertheless drew immediate support from progressive lawmakers, including Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI), who had called for Van Hollen to lead the party months before the election, and said he was “proud to stand with” the senator in his bid.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) went further, calling on every Democratic senator to back Van Hollen and pointing to his commitments on foreign policy and healthcare.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), one of the Senate’s most prominent progressives, also formally endorsed Van Hollen after previously making clear that he would not support another term for Schumer.

The enthusiastic response extended beyond Capitol Hill, where progressive activists and political commentators greeted Van Hollen’s announcement with calls for Democrats to abandon Schumer and embrace a new direction:

Despite the party’s progressive wing’s public enthusiasm for Van Hollen, Schumer has already received support from several top senators. Senate Democrats are expected to decide by a secret ballot in early December.

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