Jimmy Kimmel offered Vice President JD Vance a “hot lead” on Thursday night as the VP starts his new assignment to root out corruption in Democratic states, pointing him toward President Donald Trump’s own border czar, Tom Homan.

The host took aim at Trump’s abrupt decision to redirect Vance from negotiations aimed at ending the Iran war to investigating alleged corruption in Democratic-run cities and states.

“Yesterday, we learned that JD Vance would be taking the lead on negotiations with Iran,” Kimmel told viewers on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “That’s right, the guy who had trouble negotiating the purchase of a donut was going to meet with the Iranians and settle this war.”

Trump announced the change Thursday morning, the host explained, and “pulled the plug” on the Iran deal to declare that he had asked Vance to focus his attention on what he called widespread corruption and crime in Democratic strongholds.

Kimmel believed the move was motivated by the president’s own insecurity. After reading Trump’s Truth Social announcement aloud he offered to “translate” it: “Trump realized, he went, ‘Oh, no. If Vance is successful, he will get the credit for ending this war.’ And that’s Trump’s nightmare.”

He continued: “He put him in charge of rooting out corruption, which is so ridiculous for so many reasons – one of them being Trump telling you to root out corruption is like Colonel Sanders telling you to root out cholesterol. His mantra is corruption.”

The comedian then turned to Homan, who reportedly accepted cash from undercover FBI agents posing as businessmen during a 2024 sting operation involving potential government contracts.

“His own border czar Tom Homan was caught by the FBI taking $50,000 in cash stuffed in a bag, and Trump hired him after that,” Kimmel said.

The Justice Department subsequently closed the investigation, saying there was no credible evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Homan has denied wrongdoing.

“JD, while you’re sniffing around for this corruption, that happened in Texas, which is now a blue state. So get in there and investigate!” Kimmel joked. “That’s a hot lead!”

He added: “While you’re at it, Mississippi, South Carolina, Georgia, all blue states now. Pretty soon you might even be headed to Alaska! Who knows?”

“Wouldn’t you love to know how pissed JD Vance was when this [landed]! He almost had a real job to do, he was so close,” Kimmel concluded. “You know, I miss the time when if America needed to send someone to talk to our enemies, we sent Dennis Rodman. Where is he?”

Watch above via ABC.

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