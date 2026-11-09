WATCH: Thomas Massie Accuses Hegseth of Extrajudicial Killings While Introducing Articles of Impeachment

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) introduced eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the House floor Monday, accusing him of “extrajudicial killings” and “abuse of powers.”

“Of the resolution is as follows,” Massie began, adding, “Impeaching Peter Brian Hegseth, Secretary of Defense, for high crimes and misdemeanors.”

“Resolved that Peter Brian Hegseth, Secretary of Defense, also referred to as Secretary of War by the administration, is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors, and that the following articles of impeachment be exhibited to the United States Senate,” Massie said, adding:

In his conduct while Secretary of Defense, Peter Brian Hegseth, in violation of his oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, especially with regard to the commission of war, has abused the powers of the Department of Defense.

He went on to accuse Hegseth of waging war without congressional approval, ignoring laws meant to protect civilians, and directing extrajudicial killings.

The House will potentially be forced to vote on Hegseth’s impeachment by Wednesday.

On Sunday night’s 60 Minutes, President Donald Trump said he still has confidence in Hegseth.

“Look, we’ve won two wars. We’ve won Venezuela and taken out billions and billions and billions of dollars already. And we will be taking out many billions of dollars and get along very well,” Trump said.

When asked whether he credited Hegseth for the wins, Trump answered, “No. But he was a part of it.

If every Democrat supports impeachment, Massie would provide one of the three additional votes needed to send the referral to the Senate. That leaves just two more votes needed, and Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) has indicated he’s open to impeachment, although he prefers that Hegseth simply resign.

Massie puts the odds of passage at “better than a 50 percent chance.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

The post WATCH: Thomas Massie Accuses Hegseth of Extrajudicial Killings While Introducing Articles of Impeachment first appeared on Mediaite.